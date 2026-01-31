PM Orban: Peace Will Prevail in Europe—and We Will Lead That Fight + Video

“Every day I have to fight to get the message across: stay alert,” he said. “In the battle between war and peace, peace will prevail in Europe—and we will lead that fight.”

The prime minister also said the left underestimated migration in the past, just as it now underestimates the dangers of war and military involvement.

“We were alert on migration—we built a fence. Without it, we would not be living the way we do today,” he said. “Europe chose the path of migration, and we can all see the result.”

"The same," he warned, "applies to war. Once you step onto that path, you cannot step back.”

Europe, he said, has embarked on a road to war and cannot turn around. The Tisza Party, he added, wants a Brussels-style system built on war. That would financially ruin the country—and perhaps even send to war Hungary’s children. “We must relentlessly say no to war,” Orban stressed.

Asked whose side Hungary is on, he replied: “We are on Hungary’s side. Why should we align our position with someone else’s interests?”

A Government of the Countryside

PM Orban spoke at length about rural Hungary, noting that after 1956 a growing divide emerged between cities and the countryside. For the past sixteen years, he said, the government has worked to close that gap.

“You cannot deny development opportunities to rural areas,” he said. “If there is someone who has done a great deal for this, it is Janos Lazar. It may not sound good in Budapest, but Hungary today has a government of the countryside.” He pledged that rural communities can continue to count on the government over the next four years.

On a post-election new government formation, Orban said coalition governments are a bad sign from the outset. He recalled that between 1998 and 2002, he was part of such a government and coalition infighting consumed 70 percent of his energy.

“We don’t form governments to hand out positions—we form them to govern the country well,” he said. First, leaders must understand what lies ahead, then define their goals, and only afterward choose the right people. One of the key challenges ahead, he said, is staying out of the war.

Support People—Don’t Take from Them

Orbán highlighted the continuation of existing programs, particularly support for mothers.

“This is not welfare,” he said. “We believe the family is at the center of life, so it must also be at the center of economic policy.” The goal of family tax benefits, he explained, is simple:

those who raise children should not be worse off than those who do not.

He stressed that women are the backbone of families and mothers must therefore be supported.

The prime minister also said the condition of families and the nation are inseparable.

“People’s intimate relationships are their own business, but the family is different—it sustains the nation. Two women or two men cannot do that,” he said. “We represent values others do not, no matter how many rainbow flags they wave.”

Orban added that technological change must also be understood and managed carefully.

“Allowing modern technology in without letting it tear us apart will be one of the great challenges of the next four years—because we must protect our children,” he said.

He recalled that in 2010 the government promised one million new jobs—and delivered. He added that average wages will also reach one million forints.

“What the Tisza Party is proposing would break the backs of Hungarian families,” Orban warned.

He said those preparing for a change of government are already explaining why they will have to take people’s money, talking up economic hardship—but there is no need for austerity.

“We don’t need cuts,” the prime minister declared.

“We don’t need to take anything away from people—we need to support them.”

Closing his remarks, the prime minister thanked supporters and said he would continue to rely on them.

“God above us all, Hungary before all else—go Hungary, go Hungarians!” PM Orban concluded with his usual rallying cry.

At the end of the rally, Philip Rakay announced that the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) national tour will continue next week in Szombathely.

Viktor Orban Arrives in Hatvan

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Hatvan for the event, where he is set to address the gathering and answer questions from attendees.

This is Hatvan—we’re home,

the prime minister declared. “There is peace here,” he added in a social media post.

Last week, the DPK anti-war rally was held in Kaposvar, where Orban departed from the traditional speech format and instead responded directly to questions from the audience. At that event, the prime minister also presented the questions included in the national petition launched by the government.

Say no to financing the Russia–Ukraine war.

Say no to ten years of financial support for Ukraine.

Say no to higher utility prices as a consequence of the war.

These three points form the core of the government’s national petition, which allows Hungarians to reject further funding of the Russia–Ukraine war, as well as efforts to make them pay for the operation of the Ukrainian state over the next decade. The petition also gives citizens the opportunity to say no to war-driven increases in household utility costs.

The prime minister emphasized that if Ukraine were already a member of the European Union, the EU would now be in a direct military conflict with Russia.

Ukraine must remain outside the European Union. Letting them in would be life-threatening and would expose Hungary to a permanent risk of war,

PM Orban added.

