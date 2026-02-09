As long as Ukraine demands from Brussels that Hungary be cut off from cheap Russian energy, Ukraine will remain Hungary's enemy, Viktor Orban wrote alongside a video posted on his social media page.

Hungary above all else!

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, at the anti-war rally held in Szombathely, Hungary's Prime Minister stated that Kyiv is harming Hungary’s elementary interests by urging Brussels to cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy. Ukrainians must understand this: they must give up the constant demands made in Brussels aimed at ensuring that Hungary is disconnected from cheap Russian energy, he added.

"As long as Ukraine does this, Ukraine will remain our enemy, and it damages our elementary interests by continuously demanding and inciting Brussels to cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy," Viktor Orban said.