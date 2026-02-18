The video begins with U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio speaking and thanking Viktor Orban.
PM Orban: If You Want Peace, Join Us!
Viktor Orban posted a video on his Facebook page featuring politicians' statements about the war in Ukraine. The recording contrasts pro-peace and pro-war positions. According to the video, Peter Magyar cannot say no to Brussels and would plunge the country into war, whereas Fidesz is the safe choice.
I want to thank you, on behalf of the President of the United States, for your indispensable role played on the Board of Peace.
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump are working to achieve peace, the video says.
In contrast, European politicians have assumed a pro-war position:
Ukraine must win on the battleground,
emphasized Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, in Munich, and then added that "now is the moment to send there troops who have the European flag on their uniforms."
Ursula von der Leyen also stressed that
Europe must fight,
the President of the European Commission declared.
It is clear what position Brussels holds, and
Peter Magyar cannot say no to Brussels. They would drag Hungary into war. By contrast, Fidesz is the safe choice,
the video highlights.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Only Viktor Orban Is Capable of Winning European Battles + Video
The fast-tracked accession of Ukraine to the European Union would run counter to European rules and values, Tamas Menczer pointed out.
PM Orban Helps America Make Good Decisions in Peacemaking + Video
The international press speaks of a golden age in Hungarian–American relations.
Druzhba Pipeline: Russian Oil Could Arrive via Alternative Route
The Adriatic pipeline may now face its real test.
Hungary FM on Foreign Policy Transformation: Era of Personal Friendships Has Arrived + Video
Hungarian-American relations have never been better than now, and the guarantee of this is the relationship between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban.
