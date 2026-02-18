Rendkívüli

Szijjártó Péter bejelentést tesz a kormányülés eredményeiről – kövesse velünk élőben

PM Orban: If You Want Peace, Join Us!

Viktor Orban posted a video on his Facebook page featuring politicians' statements about the war in Ukraine. The recording contrasts pro-peace and pro-war positions. According to the video, Peter Magyar cannot say no to Brussels and would plunge the country into war, whereas Fidesz is the safe choice.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 18. 12:42
The video begins with U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio speaking and thanking Viktor Orban.

Budapest, 2026. február 14. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök az évértékelő beszéde végén a Várkert Bazárban 2026. február 14-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

I want to thank you, on behalf of the President of the United States, for your indispensable role played on the Board of Peace.

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump are working to achieve peace, the video says.

In contrast, European politicians have assumed a pro-war position:

Ukraine must win on the battleground,

emphasized Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, in Munich, and then added that "now is the moment to send there troops  who have the European flag on their uniforms."

Ursula von der Leyen also stressed that

Europe must fight,

the President of the European Commission declared.

It is clear what position Brussels holds, and 

Peter Magyar cannot say no to Brussels. They would drag Hungary into war. By contrast, Fidesz is the safe choice,

the video highlights.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

