Over the weekend in Munich, Viktor Orban came under fierce criticism for Hungary's refusal to provide financial resources for Ukraine. "Peter Magyar was summoned to appear there where he took selfies with all the pro-war politicians," the video says.
PM Orban Sends Strong Warning: Tisza Would Plunge Hungary Into War
Over the weekend in Munich, Viktor Orban came under attack because Hungary refuses to send financial aid to Ukraine, says the video shared on the Hungarian Prime Minister's social media page. Pro-war politicians in Brussels are pressing for further support and Peter Magyar cannot say no to them.
Several European politicians speak in the footage:
- "We are living in new times, in a pre-war epoch," said Donald Tusk.
- "Ukraine must win on the battleground," stated Manfred Weber.
- "We will continue and expand our military support," said Friedrich Merz.
- "We voted for the 90 billion euros for Ukraine," Weber also emphasized.
The Brussels elite therefore would send more money and weapons to Ukraine and expects every member state to follow suit.
And Peter Magyar is unable to say no to Brussels,
the video stresses.
Brussels again made it clear:
There’s no cooperation with parties that do not follow these three pros: pro-Europe, pro-Ukraine, pro-rule of law,
as Manfred Weber stated.
If the Tisza Party were to come to power, Hungary would be dragged into the war, Hungarian money would be sent to Ukraine, and household utility prices would spiral out of control, says the video’s closing message.
By contrast, Fidesz is the safe choice!
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
PM Orban: Donald Trump Has Done the Most to End the Russia-Ukraine War
Budapest is ready for the peace summit.
PM Orban: You Can’t Win Elections with a Keyboard—You Have to Knock on Doors + Video
"We must engage in battle," Hungary's prime minister said while campaigning alongside Tamas Menczer.
Washington Seeks to Continue Cooperation with PM Orban, Wants Hungary to Succeed
Marco Rubio stated that Trump is committed to Viktor Orban's success.
PM Orban and Trump’s Secretary of State to Hold Talks Today on Peace and Cooperation
They are committed to establishing peace and stopping illegal migration.
