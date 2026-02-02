PM Orban: Only Fidesz Can Keep Hungary Out of War + Video

Keeping Hungary out of war requires serious political experience, skill, and resolution, Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his social media page, recorded at Saturday’s anti-war rally.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the town of Hatvan (Source: Facebook)

Staying out of conflicts in the current international situation requires conscious and clever political decisions, the Prime Minister stated, noting that

he is capable of keeping Hungary out of war, even if this may sound like an immodest statement at first.

It is the responsibility of the current generation to say no in such a situation and to protect the country’s peace, he added.

According to Viktor Orban, the Tisza Party would not be capable of this, because, he pointed out, it is under the influence of actors tied to Brussels, London, and multinational interests. In his view,

these political forces cannot and do not want to say no to Brussels and to war.

The Prime Minister stressed that, in his opinion, Fidesz represents the safe choice in Hungary, because only they are capable of preserving the country’s peace.

As Magyar Nemzet also reported, the Saturday event of the Digital Civic Circles' national tour was held in Hatvan. As the highlight of the anti-war rally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban also took to the stage. He called preserving peace the most important task and emphasized that the Tisza Party is unfounded in its talk about the need for austerity measures, as nothing should be taken away from the people, but they should be supported.