Rendkívüli

Lebukott Magyar Péter embere: Kapitány István a sokszínűség jegyében afrikaiakat hozna be + videó

háborúorbán viktorfideszbrüsszel
magyar

PM Orban: Only Fidesz Can Keep Hungary Out of War + Video

Keeping Hungary out of war requires experience, skill, and resolution, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video message, emphasizing that only the governing parties are capable of saying no to pressure from Brussels.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 02. 11:46
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally held in Hatvan (Source: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally held in Hatvan (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Keeping Hungary out of war requires serious political experience, skill, and resolution, Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his social media page, recorded at Saturday’s anti-war rally.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban in  the town of Hatvan (Source: Facebook)

Staying out of conflicts in the current international situation requires conscious and clever political decisions, the Prime Minister stated, noting that 

he is capable of keeping Hungary out of war, even if this may sound like an immodest statement at first.

 It is the responsibility of the current generation to say no in such a situation and to protect the country’s peace, he added.

According to Viktor Orban, the Tisza Party would not be capable of this, because, he pointed out, it is under the influence of actors tied to Brussels, London, and multinational interests. In his view, 

these political forces cannot and do not want to say no to Brussels and to war.

The Prime Minister stressed that, in his opinion, Fidesz represents the safe choice in Hungary, because only they are capable of preserving the country’s peace.

As Magyar Nemzet also reported, the Saturday event of the Digital Civic Circles' national tour was held in Hatvan. As the highlight of the anti-war rally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban also took to the stage. He called preserving peace the most important task and emphasized that the Tisza Party is unfounded in its talk about the need for austerity measures, as nothing should be taken away from the people, but they should be supported.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekkapitány

Kapitány (Tisza) Pista és a tények

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ő az az oximoron, aki Jockey Ewingként is csak egy ócska, bolsevista trükk.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu