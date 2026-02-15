In an English-language message on X, PM Orban addressed President Zelensky directly.
PM Orban Sends Message to Zelensky: This Is Not About Us, but About Europe’s Future
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded on social media to the latest remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Dear Volodymyr, thank you for yet another campaign speech in support of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It will greatly help Hungarians see the situation more clearly,
PM Orban wrote.
The Hungarian prime minister also pointed out that the Ukrainian president misunderstands the core of the debate.
There is, however, something you misunderstand: this debate is not about me, and it is not about you. It is about the future of Hungary, Ukraine, and Europe. And that is precisely why you cannot be a member of the European Union,
Viktor Orban wrote.
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also weighed in, saying:
President Zelensky is fundamentally mistaken. Ukraine is defending itself, not us. Russia attacked them, not us. This is not our war,
he posted on social media.
Szijjarto added that no matter how Zelensky criticizes Viktor Orban or aligns himself with Brussels or Hungary’s Tisza Party, Hungary will not change its position.
No matter how he makes rude, self-discrediting remarks about Viktor Orban, no matter how he joins forces with Brussels, or supports the Tisza Party—we will not hand over the Hungarian people’s money, we will not allow ourselves to be dragged into the war, and we will not permit Hungarian youth to be sent to the Ukrainian front,
Szijjarto declared.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
