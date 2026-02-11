FideszBrüsszelUkrajna EU-csatlakozásaOrbán ViktorTisza
PM Orban: 'Zelensky Plan' Is Open Declaration of War Against Hungary

Politico, the official outlet of the Brussels elite, has published what Prime Minister Viktor Orban describes as the latest joint battle plan of Brussels and Kyiv—the five-point “Zelensky Plan.” According to PM Orban, a decision has already been made to admit Ukraine to the European Union by 2027. Posting on social media, the Hungarian prime minister said the new plan amounts to an open declaration of war against Hungary. He warned that the plan openly disregards the will of the Hungarian people and seeks to remove Hungary’s elected government by any means necessary. “They want Tisza to come to power, because then there will be no more veto, no more resistance, and no staying out. This April, we can still stop them," Hungary's prime minister added.

2026. 02. 11. 15:43
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: MTI)
In a video posted on social media, PM Orban shares Brussels' recently unveiled new plan for bringing Ukraine into the EU by 2027—at any cost.

PM Orban: The Zelensky Plan is an open declaration of war against Hungary (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Hungary stands in the way of this plan," which is why, its third point, urges the removal of Viktor Orban himself from office. "Peter Magyar has to be put in power instead, because he supports Ukraine’s EU accession,

the video states. According to PM Orban, implementing the Zelensky Plan with the help of the Tisza Party would drag Hungary into the war, force Hungarians to pay for Ukraine’s operation, and send domestic household energy prices soaring. “We say no to the war,” the PM reiterated.

The video closes with a clear message: 

Fidesz is the safe choice.

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: MTI)

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekIzrael

Igen, Dani!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ezeket egy dolog tartja össze: a bennünket gyűlölés számukra mámorító mákonya.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
