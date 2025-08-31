Unmasked: Peter Magyar’s Denial Falls Flat as Tisza Party Circles Push Tax Hikes

After it was exposed that the Tisza Party is preparing a brutal tax increase, Peter Magyar began firefighting, trying to calm the nationwide scandal by claiming the opposite. However, he stumbled right at the starting block: the so-called "real" taxation plan he posted as a denial is totally discredited by the publicly expressed views of experts, advisers, and prominent figures of the party. Those views are about serious tax hikes.

Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr, Tisza Party's president and vice-president (Photo: MTI)

1 The leaked internal document

First, we must recall the contents of the internal material obtained and presented by Index. According to this, the Tisza Party may be preparing to introduce a three-tier progressive income tax. Based on the written memo of the party’s economic cabinet, only a very narrow group would remain at the current tax level, and even the average salary would fall into the 22 percent bracket, and above 1.25 million forints a 33 percent bracket would kick in.

Now let’s look at those statements which – contrary to Peter Magyar’s new promises – make it clear that the Tisza Party is preparing for a serious tax increase.

2 Aron Dalnoki, the economic coordinator

Here is Aron Dalnoki, who coordinates the economic working group that authored the document advocating a PIT hike. The Tisza Party’s economic expert did not deny the party's tax-hike plans to our newspaper, and at one of Tisza’s earlier forums he explained his stance in a completely obvious way. In Etyek – where he participated alongside Zoltan Tarr, Tisza Party’s vice-president – he asked the audience to vote on who wanted a flat tax system and who wanted a multi-tiered one. Dalnoki raised his hand for the multi-tiered system, and with satisfaction – and Tarr with a smirk – acknowledged that 80–90 percent of the audience did the same.

3 Zoltan Tarr, vice-president

At the same forum in Etyek, Zoltan Tarr, in the context of tax hikes, essentially said that they can lie about everything until the election. He put it literally like this: "This is a question that needs to be discussed, but right now it cannot be discussed. Here among ourselves of course it can, and later, when it comes out, I will be the one explaining, but that will be pointless. […] And there are countless things we cannot talk about. That is why we say, very firmly, that there are many things that can and should be done. Elections must be won, and after that anything is possible."