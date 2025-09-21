Hungary FM Urges EU to Designate Antifa a 'Terrorist Organization'

Peter Szijjarto stressed that Hungary is firmly committed to combating terrorism and has taken strict measures, employing all available legal means, against groups organizing or engaging in politically motivated violence. He noted that in recent years, individuals and groups linked to so-called Antifa ideology have carried out numerous terrorist attacks across the EU, including in Germany, France and Italy.

Following the lead of US President Donald Trump, Peter Szijjarto proposes that the Antifa movement be classified as a terrorist organization (Photo: AFP)

From Hungary’s perspective, he described it as particularly worrying that Hungarian citizens and institutions have already been targeted.

He noted that in February 2023, foreign members of the movement carried out five brutal attacks in broad daylight in Budapest against innocent people.