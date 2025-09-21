Szijjártó PéterterrorszervezetterrorizmusmozgalomEurópai UnióAntifa
Hungary FM Urges EU to Designate Antifa a 'Terrorist Organization'

In alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump's recent move, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto has proposed classifying the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization in a letter sent Saturday to Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 21. 11:28
Following the example of US President Donald Trump, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto proposes that the EU designate Antifa as a terrorist organization (Photo: AFP)
Peter Szijjarto stressed that Hungary is firmly committed to combating terrorism and has taken strict measures, employing all available legal means, against groups organizing or engaging in politically motivated violence. He noted that in recent years, individuals and groups linked to so-called Antifa ideology have carried out numerous terrorist attacks across the EU, including in Germany, France and Italy.

Donald Trump amerikai elnök példáját követve az Antifa mozgalom terrorszervezetté minősítésére tett javaslatot Szijjártó Péter
Following the lead of US President Donald Trump, Peter Szijjarto proposes that the Antifa movement be classified as a terrorist organization (Photo: AFP)

From Hungary’s perspective, he described it as particularly worrying that Hungarian citizens and institutions have already been targeted. 

He noted that in February 2023, foreign members of the movement carried out five brutal attacks in broad daylight in Budapest against innocent people.

To Hungary’s profound regret, several perpetrators evaded justice, finding safe havens in EU member states which refused their extradition to Hungary. In one particularly troubling case, criminal proceedings had to be suspended after a suspect received immunity upon being elected to the European Parliament, he said.

FM Szijjarto stated that these appalling actions clearly demonstrate that Antifa poses a grave threat to the security of EU citizens. 

“It is our shared responsibility to strengthen our collective response,” he warned. He also pointed out that the United States is facing similar challenges, which is why Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Hungary is convinced that on an issue of such significance, alignment with the United States - the world's leading actor in the fight against terrorism - is indispensable, 

Mr. Szijjarto wrote.

Accordingly, I respectfully propose that the European Union follow this example, by placing the Antifa movement on the EU list of terrorist organizations, and by introducing the necessary restrictive measures against groups and individuals linked to it. In our understanding, the Executive Order issued by the President of the United States esablishes an appropriate legal basis for such a step,

he concluded. 

President Donald J. Trump departs the White House for the weekend to New York for the Yankees baseball game. He stops and talks to the press pool in Az elnök a Fehér Ház déli pázsitján beszélt, New York felé tartva
US President Donald Trump announced on social media this week that he will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization (Photo: AFP)

US President Donald Trump announced on social media this week that he will designate "Antifa, a sick, dangerous, radical left disaster, as a major terrorist organization," and  that he will also strongly recommend "that those funding Antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices".

Cover photo: Following the example of US President Donald Trump, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto proposes that the EU designate Antifa as a terrorist organization (Photo: AFP)

