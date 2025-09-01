Rendkívüli

Megtámadták Andrej Babist

Janos Lazar: Viktor Orban's Position In the Fidesz Government Is Secure

At the Tranzit Festival, Hungary's Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar was asked what he thought about speculation that he might in the future be a candidate for prime minister.

2025. 09. 01. 16:56
Hungary's Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar at the Tranzit Festival (Source: Facebook)
At a Q&A session at this past weekend's Tranzit Festival, Janos Lazar was asked his views on the speculation that he might one day take on the challenge of becoming a prime ministerial candidate.

Janos Lazar at the Tranzit Festival (Source: Facebook)

The Minister of Construction and Transport responded:

In which party? The fact is that, whatever ambitions I might have, that position in Fidesz is already taken. I see the opposition doing increasingly worse, so perhaps such questions might arise there — but I have no such plans. I feel very good where I am. I have no such ambition, no such plan, and in Fidesz, that chair is occupied,

Janos Lazar stressed.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar at the Tranzit Festival (Source: Facebook) 

