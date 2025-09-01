Janos Lazar: Viktor Orban's Position In the Fidesz Government Is Secure

At a Q&A session at this past weekend's Tranzit Festival, Janos Lazar was asked his views on the speculation that he might one day take on the challenge of becoming a prime ministerial candidate.

Janos Lazar at the Tranzit Festival (Source: Facebook)

The Minister of Construction and Transport responded:

In which party? The fact is that, whatever ambitions I might have, that position in Fidesz is already taken. I see the opposition doing increasingly worse, so perhaps such questions might arise there — but I have no such plans. I feel very good where I am. I have no such ambition, no such plan, and in Fidesz, that chair is occupied,

Janos Lazar stressed.