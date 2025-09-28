As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Friday that Hungarian drones may have flown into Ukrainian airspace, and he threatened Hungary. We asked security policy expert Gyorgy Nogradi about the situation.

During Zelensky’s address at the UN, the majority of diplomats stood up and walked out (Photo: Timothy A. Clary)

Practically speaking, relations between Hungary and Ukraine keep going downhill,

the expert emphasized, adding that there are several reasons for this. One reason is that since the war began a little over three years ago, the Ukrainian leadership has become accustomed to giving a very brief thank you wherever they go, and then immediately laying out new demands.

The most well-known example of this was the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, who said that if Germany did not hand over Taurus missiles, then the chancellor should resign,

he noted, adding that under the current circumstances it is not even clear how large Ukraine’s population is.

"Before the war, there were 52–53 million people, now there may be only twenty-something million. Around 20 percent of the country is under Russian occupation, countless people have fled, and the number of dead and wounded is high. The Ukrainians publish Russia's losses each day. According to the latest figure, more than 1.1 million Russians have been killed, wounded, or have gone missing, which is obviously a major exaggeration of the situation,” said Gyorgy Nogradi.