PM Orban: Fake News Peddlers Will Face Full Force of Hungarian Law

“It’s been a rough week. We could barely keep up,” PM Orban wrote in his weekly circular to Digital Civic Circle (DPK) members. Referring first to the Szolo Street disinformation scandal, he recalled that the man caught by the security services had been procuring adult women in a prostitution ring and that criminal proceedings were now underway.

“How this turned into accusations of pedophilia against government parties and ministers is hard to comprehend with a sound mind. Perhaps it’s not even possible or necessary for that matter. But the gloves had to come off! Every vile opposition fake news spreader—whether MP, influencer, or journalist—will feel the cool breath of the Hungarian legal system on the back of their neck,” Viktor Orban wrote. He recommended watching the episode of Fighters’ Hour podcast, in which Fidesz parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis analyzes the case in depth. Magyar Nemzet's summary of the episode can be read here.

the Prime Minister reminded.

As we said earlier: nothing will be forgotten, everything will be recorded, and everything will be settled,

Hungary's Prime Minister noted.

Peter Magyar Will One Day Be Asked for Something in Brussels…

PM Orban also pointed out that the government had declared Antifa a terrorist organization this past week. On EU matters, he reminded that Brussels had refused to lift Peter Magyar's European Parliamentary immunity, in essence shielding a man who committed crimes in Hungary. “Now they’ve got him in their hands; he’s a free man only as long as they want him to be,” Viktor Orban wrote.

At last, they have a blackmailable, obedient Hungarian politician. It didn’t cost them much. Phone theft? Disorderly conduct? Insider trading? Give him Parliamentary immunity—immediately! Then comes the usual communist-style routine: ‘Comrade Magyar, someday we’ll ask you for something…’ Support for the migrant pact, admitting Ukraine into the EU, lower taxes for multinationals, more money for Ukraine. That’s how things go in Brussels these days,

he continued.