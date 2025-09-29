Tisza PártOrbán Viktorálhírbotrány
magyar

PM Orban: Fake News Peddlers Will Face Full Force of Hungarian Law

Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again addressed citizens in his weekly Digital Civic Circles (DPK) newsletter. He vowed strict accountability for those behind the Szolo Street fake news scandal and reminded readers of his earlier pledge: “Nothing will be forgotten, everything will be recorded, and everything will be settled.” In his message, the Prime Minister also touched on Peter Magyar’s immunity, the so-called Tisza tax, family policy and Hungary’s energy supply.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 29. 11:29
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (MTI / Zoltan Fischer, Prime Minister’s Communications Office)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“It’s been a rough week. We could barely keep up,” PM Orban wrote in his weekly circular to Digital Civic Circle (DPK) members. Referring first to the Szolo Street disinformation scandal, he recalled that the man caught by the security services had been procuring adult women in a prostitution ring and that criminal proceedings were now underway.

“How this turned into accusations of pedophilia against government parties and ministers is hard to comprehend with a sound mind. Perhaps it’s not even possible or necessary for that matter. But the gloves had to come off! Every vile opposition fake news spreader—whether MP, influencer, or journalist—will feel the cool breath of the Hungarian legal system on the back of their neck,” Viktor Orban wrote. He recommended watching the episode of Fighters’ Hour podcast, in which Fidesz parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis analyzes the case in depth. Magyar Nemzet's summary of the episode can be read here.

the Prime Minister reminded.

As we said earlier: nothing will be forgotten, everything will be recorded, and everything will be settled,

Hungary's Prime Minister noted.

Peter Magyar Will One Day Be Asked for Something in Brussels…

PM Orban also pointed out that the government had declared Antifa a terrorist organization this past week. On EU matters, he reminded that Brussels had refused to lift Peter Magyar's European Parliamentary immunity, in essence shielding a man who committed crimes in Hungary. “Now they’ve got him in their hands; he’s a free man only as long as they want him to be,” Viktor Orban wrote.

At last, they have a blackmailable, obedient Hungarian politician. It didn’t cost them much. Phone theft? Disorderly conduct? Insider trading? Give him Parliamentary immunity—immediately! Then comes the usual communist-style routine: ‘Comrade Magyar, someday we’ll ask you for something…’ Support for the migrant pact, admitting Ukraine into the EU, lower taxes for multinationals, more money for Ukraine. That’s how things go in Brussels these days,

he continued.

Four Trillion Forints for Family Policy

Turning to economic matters, PM Orban wrote: “We’ve calculated that the budget will be slimmer by four trillion forints (over €10.2 billion) after carrying out Hungary’s tax revolution. But that’s good news for you, because all this money will end up with Hungarian families. We will carry out the largest tax cut in our country’s history, leaving four trillion forints in families’ hands.” On the so-called Tisza tax, he warned city residents and property owners:

Pay special attention to the Tisza wealth tax plans! Don’t say we didn’t warn you! If you only realize it when a Tisza inspector rings your bell to assess your property, it will be too late. Let’s not allow ourselves to be deceived! That’s why we’re launching a National Consultation on the tax system.

He also recalled the inauguration of the BMW factory in Debrecen and the Bekescsaba–Lokoshaza railway line, noting that with the Romanian section under construction, it will soon be able to travel comfortably as far as Brasov. 

That will come in handy,

he added cryptically.

Cheap Energy to Stay

Mr Orban placed great emphasis on the subject of Hungary’s energy supply. “Calculations are being made, the numbers are coming in, and everything points in one direction: Russian energy sources will remain. They form the backbone of the Hungarian economy and household supply; their loss would instantly cause a 4% drop in GDP. This isn’t us saying it, but the IMF—an organization that hasn't been a friend to our country,” he noted. “Hungarian families by the hundreds of thousands would be ruined overnight. I spoke about this with President Trump as well. Everyone can rest assured: with Russian oil and gas deliveries, we will keep Hungary’s energy supply secure in the long run,” the PM stressed.

Finally, he shared the “joke of the week” with DPK members: a video by Daniel Bohar in which Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar argues with a cardboard cutout of Viktor Orban. “Would you buy a used car from someone who argues with a papier-mâché figure?” the Prime Minister quipped.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (MTI / Zoltan Fischer, Prime Minister’s Communications Office)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!


 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Vida Ákos
idezojelekdiktatúra

Itt a Német Demokratúrás Köztársaság

Vida Ákos avatarja

Németországban a politikusok folyamatosan és szemrebbenés nélkül hazudnak a választóiknak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu