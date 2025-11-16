The central theme of this year's 22nd Fidelitas Congress was war, the Fidesz's youth organization posted on its social media page. As they wrote,

the Tisza Party politician Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi would immediately drag us, Hungarian youth, into conscription. From this congress we send a message: this is not our war! We will not die for Ukraine!

They added that they have launched a petition against Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi’s statement and against mandatory conscription, which can be signed online.

"Our mission is no less than to save Hungary and Europe from pro-war liberals," Balazs Orban, , national campaign chief of Fidesz, emphasized in his speech delivered at the congress. After conveying the greetings of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was campaigning against the war earlier on Saturday in Gyor, he reminded the congress that the Hungarian nation has always thought in terms of generations, each with its own historic mission. Within the current national side, The first mission was that of the generation that carried out the regime change, the founders of Fidesz. The second was that of those aged 35 to 50 today, the generation under which the country took a national, right-wing direction for good.

The third generation must stand firm in a world full of wars, crises, unpredictability, and technological challenges, and must preserve the unity and strength of the Hungarian nation,

he explained.

If Tisza Wins, Mandatory Conscription Will Return

During a time of war preparations, the leadership in Brussels shows no interest in the everyday needs of ordinary people, the Hungarian PM's Political Director said. One HIMARS missile costs 150,000 US dollars, he said, adding that "it would buy a one-year scholarship at Harvard for up to 4-5 Hungarian students, but the money is not spent on scholarships but on missiles," Balazs Orban said, adding that

Should Hungary have a government that supports the war and Ukraine to the end on instructions from Brussels, Hungary will have mandatory military service. General Ruszin-Szendi has already declared 'Slava Ukraini!' and they will draft everyone.

"Let us show the pro-war liberals that Hungary is the land of order and freedom, and will remain so. It is good to live here, and it will remain good. There is peace, and there will be peace. Forget all wars! We will not be Brussels' soldiers! And only then, together — the three generations together — will we make Hungary great," he said in conclusion of his speech.