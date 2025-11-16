UkrajnaRuszin-Szendi RomuluszOrbán Viktorbrüsszeli parancsháborúFidelitassorkatonaság
Hungarian Youth Will Be Enlisted if Peter Magyar Comes to Power

If Hungary ends up with a government that, on Brussels’ instruction, commits itself to supporting the war and Ukraine to the end, then conscription will be made mandatory in Hungary as well said Balazs Orban, national campaign chief of Fidesz, at the 22nd Congress of Fidelitas. According to Fidelitas President Istvan Mohacsy, the “phantom party” called Tisza would send Hungarian youth to the front because of its reckless pro-war ambitions. Tamas Menczer, Communication Director of Fidesz, went even further, saying the real question is whether Hungarian youth are willing to die "so that under Zelensky his toilet seat can be made of gold."

2025. 11. 16.
The central theme of this year's 22nd Fidelitas Congress was war, the Fidesz's youth organization posted on its social media page. As they wrote,

the Tisza Party politician Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi would immediately drag us, Hungarian youth, into conscription. From this congress we send a message: this is not our war! We will not die for Ukraine!

They added that they have launched a petition against Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi’s statement and against mandatory conscription, which can be signed online.

"Our mission is no less than to save Hungary and Europe from pro-war liberals," Balazs Orban, , national campaign chief of Fidesz, emphasized in his speech delivered at the congress. After conveying the greetings of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was campaigning against the war earlier on Saturday in Gyor, he reminded the congress that the Hungarian nation has always thought in terms of generations, each with its own historic mission. Within the current national side, The first mission was that of the generation that carried out the regime change, the founders of Fidesz. The second was that of those aged 35 to 50 today, the generation under which the country took a national, right-wing direction for good.

The third generation must stand firm in a world full of wars, crises, unpredictability, and technological challenges, and must preserve the unity and strength of the Hungarian nation, 

he explained.

 

If Tisza Wins, Mandatory Conscription Will Return

 

During a time of war preparations, the leadership in Brussels shows no interest in the everyday needs of ordinary people, the Hungarian PM's Political Director said. One HIMARS missile costs 150,000 US dollars, he said, adding that "it would buy a one-year scholarship at Harvard for up to 4-5 Hungarian students, but the money is not spent on scholarships but on missiles," Balazs Orban said, adding that 

Should Hungary have a government that supports the war and Ukraine to the end on instructions from Brussels, Hungary will have mandatory military service. General Ruszin-Szendi has already declared 'Slava Ukraini!' and they will draft everyone.

"Let us show the pro-war liberals that Hungary is the land of order and freedom, and will remain so. It is good to live here, and it will remain good. There is peace, and there will be peace. Forget all wars! We will not be Brussels' soldiers! And only then, together — the three generations together — will we make Hungary great," he said in conclusion of his speech.

 

Hungarian Youth Cannot Be Sent to the Ukrainian Front

In his address, Istvan Mohacsy, President of Fidelitas, stressed that "we live in an era where the voice of youth matters more than ever. Today this voice says 'no to war' firmly," he said, referring to the signature drive of Fidelitas. "Those in Brussels are making decisions that gamble with our future. War rages in our neighborhood. Croatia has reinstated mandatory conscription," he said.

 Istvan Mohacsy, President of Fidelitas

Meanwhile, he continued, there are politicians in Hungary who would push youth in the same direction: Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, "the failed soldier," has openly said conscription should be brought back.

 We refuse to let Hungarian youth be sent to the front because of the reckless, pro-war ambitions of the phantom party called Tisza,

he said.

 

Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party Would Force Everyone to Fight in Ukraine

"Let the rebellion of youth be to protect their homeland," said Tamas Menczer, Fidesz's Communication Director.  Young people are usually called rebels, he noted, so their rebellion should be to safeguard their homeland, their grandparents’ 13th and 14th-month pensions, their mothers’ tax exemptions, all family support measures, and to stand firm against destruction. He added: 

he will do everything to ensure Viktor Orban remains Hungary’s prime minister, because he wants a leader whom no one succeeds in putting under control, and not someone who is a weak puppet led on a leash.

He wants a prime minister "whom the American president considers a strong leader, and not someone who is brave only with women and trembles when meeting men," he said.

Tamas Menczer

Tamas Menczer called the 2026 election a choice between being governed by a puppet or governing our own destiny. "The work must be done, and it will be done, and then in April we will have a beautiful, cheerful Sunday evening," he added. Regarding the war, he told Fidelitas members to ask themselves and others whether they want to die for Ukraine so that "under Zelensky his toilet seat can be made of gold." He believed that if the Tisza Party had the opportunity, it would send everyone to fight in Ukraine.

The Liberal Left Has Always Served Foreign Interests

In a video message to the congress, House Speaker Laszlo Kover warned that 

the governing side faces the same leftist-liberal politics that for 35 years has sought, under various labels and slogans, to restrict Hungary’s freedom of action and subordinate national interests to foreign interests.

He urged Fidelitas members to speak to young eligible voters who are not interested in politics, and ask them whether they want to become victims of European leftist-liberal politics and whether they want to live in war, dictatorship, and impoverishment.

He also called on participants to help ensure that the opposition, "ready to sell out the homeland," cannot mislead their peers.

Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, said in his video message that the stakes of next year’s election are enormous: anyone who wants a civic, sovereign, developing Hungary that preserves its identity must vote for the Right, for the alliance of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP). "You are the ones who can credibly bring this message to young people. You may not yet be the majority in your generation, but you can become the majority if you consistently represent what has brought so much success to the country for the past 15 years," Gergely Gulyas said.

 

Brussels Wants a Puppet Government, Return of Conscription

Kinga Gal, chair of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament and first vice-president of Patriots for Europe, emphasized that Brussels clearly wants a change of government in Hungary, and has found in Peter Magyar someone who would carry out Brussels’ expectations without hesitation.

 Brussels wants a change of government in Hungary, Kinga Gal says

 

Brussels wants to install a puppet government because Hungary's national government says no to war, no to migration, no to gender ideology, and no to forcing Ukraine into the EU. Brussels needs more money to keep supporting Ukraine "at any cost," and would impose austerity on member states.

The Tisza Party’s politicians and experts are already revealing their plans: tax hikes, abolishing pension increases and utility-bill reductions, scrapping family tax benefits, dismantling public services,

they have openly said they would reinstate conscription.

 

Deaths, Corruption, and Golden Toilet Bowls

 

Gabor Kubatov, party director of Fidesz, noted that although the war in the neighboring country may seem distant, Hungarians live in Transcarpathia and many Hungarian families are suffering because of the conflict.

The EU appears willing to enter the war, and the money sent to Ukraine has resulted only in deaths, corruption, and golden toilet bowls.

He emphasized that the entire communications landscape is changing: fewer people get news from television, print media has collapsed, radio is ignored, yet people still seek information. In 1848 Hungarians had to defend their homeland with weapons; in 1945 there was war; in 1956 Hungarians had to take up arms for freedom. "Now we need one thing: sit down at your computer, comment, share, act, fight," he urged.

 

Peter Magyar Is Like an Aggressive Child Kicking Down a Sandcastle

 

Lorinc Nacsa, State Secretary for National Policy, said the government side does not wait but acts, stands by its values, and fights political battles together. In 2026 the future of youth will be at stake — whether they can live in peace and security, choose a university or profession, start a business, build a home, and raise children. "Our real strength lies in our community," he said, adding that love of country is not only a feeling but a mission.

 Lorinc Nacsa  compared Peter Magyar to "an aggressive little child who destroys in two seconds the sandcastle others have built"

 

He compared Peter Magyar to "an aggressive little child who destroys in two seconds the sandcastle others have built."

"He would throw away the work of the last 15 years in an instant — because destruction is always faster than building. That is why we must say no to the Tisza Party’s destructive program," he said. He urged his audience to convince any acquaintances still unsure of supporting the governing parties.

 

Youth Must Protect Hungary from War

 

In his video message, Mate Kocsis, leader of Fidesz's parliamentary group, said that

European politics has now openly placed mandatory military service on its banner — a clear admission that they are preparing for war.

The pro-war European elite has Hungarian allies too: the Tisza Party, which, he said, is planning to bring back mandatory military service. "In the next six months, you will have to fight, not with weapons, but by convincing voters," he told participants.

 

Even Young Supporters of the Tisza Party Reject Ruszin-Szendi's Idea

 

As our paper reported earlier, Tisza Party's Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said at a forum in Zalaegerszeg that there is currently no situation in Hungary warranting the reinstatement of mandatory military service, but added that

young people should bear in mind that we did not abolish conscription, only suspended it, so if there is trouble, everyone must immediately be dragged into military service.

Hungary’s defense system today is based on a voluntary structure — contract and professional soldiers — as conscription was suspended and not abolished in 2004.

Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in 2022, several European countries have reopened debates on conscription. In Hungary too, the topic surfaces from time to time, though no parliamentary decision has been made.

Opposition supporters reacted sharply to Ruszin-Szendi’s suggestion of mandatory service.
In a video, Index asked young Tisza Party supporters protesting against the government what they would think if they had to enlist.

The video makes it clear:

young people supporting the Tisza Party are not enthusiastic about Ruszin-Szendi’s idea of mandatory conscription.

 

Cover photo: Balazs Orban at the 22nd Fidelitas Congress

