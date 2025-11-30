"Hungary Has Become a Factor in Global Politics" – Viktor Orban’s Peace Message Takes Anti-War Campaign to New Level

"At the anti-war rally, Viktor Orban shared numerous details about peace efforts and the possible path to ending the war. The conversation made it unmistakably clear that Hungary has become a factor in global politics," Tamas Pindroch, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet. He emphasized that

this is not just about talking about peace. We have a government that acts, a Prime Minister who acts, and they are achieving visible results in building peace.

The analyst pointed out that there is a huge difference between the Digital Civic Circles’ event and the Nyiregyhaza gathering organized by Peter Magyar.

Both the Hungarian Prime Minister and the government enjoy serious prestige in global politics. And on the other side we have a challenger who, in political terms, is an outsider who has never actively taken part in shaping politics, only lived off it,

Pindroch underlined, adding that Brussels quickly recognized an opportunity in Peter Magyar, and giving him "money, horses, and weapons," turned the Tisza Party into a Brussels project party. When asked who "won the day" on Saturday, the lead analyst responded:

Politics has now been stripped down to the point where winning days or even hours in the digital sphere seems to be the goal. But everyone — even those who do not actively follow politics — knows that politics is a comprehensive endeavor. It is not about daily victories.

Pindroch said that the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar are pursuing a new kind of politics focused exclusively on social media, while forgetting about the real physical space in which politics also exists. This, he argued, is shown by turnout figures: the number of voters participating in the Tisza primary was only half of the turnout at the 2021 opposition primaries.

It speaks volumes that even opposition voters are far less active than left-wing pollsters claim. It shows that the digital space is not everything. The Digital Civic Circles organize these forums to be present in real life,

the analyst stressed. He added that with his behavior and organizing his events to coincide with Digital Civic Circles' rallies, Peter Magyar is pursuing a policy of following, while being on the defensive in domestic political processes.

Peter Magyar cannot set the agenda. He is hoping that this follower attitude will bring results, though this has never worked. The president of Tisza always wants to win the day, but he failed in Kotcse, failed in Gyor, and failed in Nyiregyhaza as well. This is the kind of politics that does not innovate but merely follows the other side,

Tamas Pindroch concluded.