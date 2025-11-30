Alapjogokért KözpontTisza PártOrbán ViktorminiszterelnökMagyar Péter
"Hungary Has Become a Factor in Global Politics" – Viktor Orban’s Peace Message Takes Anti-War Campaign to New Level

The proactive government and the Prime Minister with international weight stand in sharp contrast to the Brussels-aligned policy of Peter Magyar, trying to win days in the digital space while remaining spectacularly weak when it comes to real social mobilization, Tamas Pindroch, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet.

Gábor Márton
2025. 11. 30. 16:38
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) and Gyula Tarczy, editor-in-chief of Nyiregyhaza Television (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
"At the anti-war rally, Viktor Orban shared numerous details about peace efforts and the possible path to ending the war. The conversation made it unmistakably clear that Hungary has become a factor in global politics," Tamas Pindroch, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet. He emphasized that 

this is not just about talking about peace. We have a government that acts, a Prime Minister who acts, and they are achieving visible results in building peace.

The analyst pointed out that there is a huge difference between the Digital Civic Circles’ event and the Nyiregyhaza gathering organized by Peter Magyar.

Both the Hungarian Prime Minister and the government enjoy serious prestige in global politics. And on the other side we have a challenger who, in political terms, is an outsider who has never actively taken part in shaping politics, only lived off it,

Pindroch underlined, adding that Brussels quickly recognized an opportunity in Peter Magyar, and giving him "money, horses, and weapons," turned the Tisza Party into a Brussels project party. When asked who "won the day" on Saturday, the lead analyst responded:

Politics has now been stripped down to the point where winning days or even hours in the digital sphere seems to be the goal. But everyone — even those who do not actively follow politics — knows that politics is a comprehensive endeavor. It is not about daily victories.

Pindroch said that the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar are pursuing a new kind of politics focused exclusively on social media, while forgetting about the real physical space in which politics also exists. This, he argued, is shown by turnout figures: the number of voters participating in the Tisza primary was only half of the turnout at the 2021 opposition primaries.

It speaks volumes that even opposition voters are far less active than left-wing pollsters claim. It shows that the digital space is not everything. The Digital Civic Circles organize these forums to be present in real life,

the analyst stressed. He added that with his behavior and organizing his events to coincide with Digital Civic Circles' rallies, Peter Magyar is pursuing a policy of following, while being on the defensive in domestic political processes.

Peter Magyar cannot set the agenda. He is hoping that this follower attitude will bring results, though this has never worked. The president of Tisza always wants to win the day, but he failed in Kotcse, failed in Gyor, and failed in Nyiregyhaza as well. This is the kind of politics that does not innovate but merely follows the other side,

Tamas Pindroch concluded.

The Nyiregyhaza anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) was also praised by Attila Tibor Nagy, an analyst who cannot be accused of having pro-government sympathies. He emphasized that Peter Magyar has not yet reached the Prime Minister’s level.

"At the Nyiregyhaza DPK rally, the Prime Minister was relaxed and cheerful, yet conveying the impression of a firm, calm leader," Nagy Attila Tibor wrote on his social media page.

The political analyst underscored:

This is exactly what Peter Magyar still must grow into if he wants to win parliamentary elections next April.

The event was also praised by Daniel Deak, analyst of the 21st Century Institute, who highlighted:

We saw an energetic, dynamic, and composed Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Nyiregyhaza, where the Prime Minister presented a complex assessment of both foreign and domestic political affairs,

In his rapid reaction analysis of the event, Daniel Deak wrote: "Overall, we saw an energetic, confident, and cheerful Prime Minister who is able to successfully address undecided voters, which is confirmed by polling data. According to a fresh survey, Fidesz's voter base has grown by 400,000 in recent weeks. In contrast, Peter Magyar’s aggressive and hateful style repels those in the political center."

Daniel Deak emphasized in his analysis that the Nyiregyhaza event was professional and conveyed the message that Fidesz remains capable of renewal.

Viktor Orban arrived at the event directly from Moscow, which gave his remarks significant immediacy. He revealed information and details about his talks with President Putin that had not previously been disclosed to the public,

the analyst stressed.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Viktor Orban delivered the closing address at the anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles in Nyiregyhaza, eastern Hungary. In a conversation with Gyula Tarczy, editor-in-chief of Nyiregyhaza Television and Nyiregyhaza Naplo, PM Orban discussed, among other topics, the details of his Friday visit to Moscow. According to the Prime Minister, Hungary is on the right path when pressing Ukraine to pursue peace in the interests of Hungary and all of Europe. The Prime Minister also noted that, just as with illegal migration, a growing number of people are now coming around to Hungary’s position, and the country will win the debate over the war. He spoke as well about successfully defending the system of reduced utility costs and about the development projects planned for the eastern county bordering Ukraine.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) and Gyula Tarczy, editor-in-chief of Nyiregyhaza Television (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

