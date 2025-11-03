BrüsszelRuszin-Szendi RomuluszTisza PártháborúMagyar Péter
Tisza Party's True Colors: Paving the Way for Brussels’ War Plans with Conscription

Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party keep chanting about peace and love, yet their true face is becoming increasingly visible: they are pressing for the reintroduction of mandatory military service. In doing so, they are obediently serving Brussels’ pro-war ambitions, aligning with the European People’s Party (EPP) and preparing the ground for drafting Hungary’s youth. Of course, they deny all this and even try to attribute the plan to Fidesz. Meanwhile, the party’s military adviser, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, not only speaks about conscription but continually stirs public tension with veiled references to violence.

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, former Chief of Staff (Photo: MW/Balazs Hatlaczki)
Once again, Peter Magyar has turned to deception, attempting to convince the Hungarian public that Fidesz is spreading lies about the reinstatement of conscription. The fact, however, is that the Tisza Party and its leader, through their membership in the EPP, are bowing to Brussels’ pro-war elite, betraying Hungarian youth and families in the process.

They drink wine but preach water — the two-faced Tisza leaders on the issue of conscription. (Source: MN)

Europe is burning with war fever, and governments led by member parties of the European People’s Party are making decisions on introducing or expanding mandatory military service. The Tisza Party, having pledged loyalty to Brussels, would be no exception. Especially since in the European Parliament, they sit in the EPP group.

Ruszin-Szendi Would Draft Everyone

The leading figures of the Tisza Party have repeatedly made it clear that they have no intention of distancing themselves from Europe’s war efforts. This is particularly true for Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, the disgraced former Chief of Staff of the Hungarian Defense Forces, who now serves as Peter Magyar’s defense adviser and frequently speaks about reinstating conscription. Ruszin-Szendi has repeatedly emphasized that conscription was not abolished, only suspended.

The Tisza Party’s adviser also stated that in case of trouble, everyone must be drafted immediately, even civilians, and went so far as to say that: war is good business.

While Peter Magyar preaches about peace, his military adviser is openly signaling that under a potential Tisza government, Hungary’s youth could be used as pawns for war profiteering or to meet Brussels’ expectations. This would follow the example of Tisza’s sister party in Croatia, where the parliament has already voted to reinstate mandatory conscription starting in January 2026. Sweden, Lithuania, and Latvia have already taken similar steps.

Even Tisza Supporters Oppose Conscription

Political analyst Daniel Deak recently shared a video revealing that even the Tisza Party’s young supporters reacted negatively to the idea. At an event, one supporter said he would tear up his draft notice rather than comply. 


Carrying weapons at events

Beyond promoting conscription, Ruszin-Szendi also tries to demonstrate power and threat through his appearance. Several recordings show him attending Tisza Party events carrying what appeared to be a firearm concealed under his clothing. The disgraced general has not hidden his aggressive inclinations, openly saying that "his palms itch" and that he is trained for it. He has even said that

anything that can kill is close to his heart.


Police eventually launched proceedings against him and confiscated his weapon, confirming that his firearm possession was not in compliance with the law. Former Deputy Chief of Staff Ferenc Pinter also drew attention to Ruszin-Szendi’s unprofessional behavior. Yet Ruszin-Szendi was not satisfied with promoting conscription or displaying weapons, he went further, 

suggesting that the Tisza Party would even be willing to use force to seize power.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi, leader of Fidesz's group in the Budapest municipal assembly, also condemned Ruszin-Szendi’s conduct.

Threatening people with weapons, assaulting journalists, and now this?” 

she exclaimed, responding to the possibility that the Tisza Party might attempt to take power by force. Alexandra Szentkiralyi was reacting to Ruszin-Szendi’s statement that "we can only work if Hungarians do not raise their hands against Hungarians." According to her, this comment was ominous, especially coming from a politician who has carried a weapon at campaign events.

The signs are clear: the Tisza Party represents the ideology of war and violence and is ready to use any means to gain power. A Tisza-led government would likely reinstate mandatory military service overnight and, judging by what they say, such a move would not only affect young people.


