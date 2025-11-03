Once again, Peter Magyar has turned to deception, attempting to convince the Hungarian public that Fidesz is spreading lies about the reinstatement of conscription. The fact, however, is that the Tisza Party and its leader, through their membership in the EPP, are bowing to Brussels’ pro-war elite, betraying Hungarian youth and families in the process.

They drink wine but preach water — the two-faced Tisza leaders on the issue of conscription. (Source: MN)

Europe is burning with war fever, and governments led by member parties of the European People’s Party are making decisions on introducing or expanding mandatory military service. The Tisza Party, having pledged loyalty to Brussels, would be no exception. Especially since in the European Parliament, they sit in the EPP group.

Ruszin-Szendi Would Draft Everyone

The leading figures of the Tisza Party have repeatedly made it clear that they have no intention of distancing themselves from Europe’s war efforts. This is particularly true for Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, the disgraced former Chief of Staff of the Hungarian Defense Forces, who now serves as Peter Magyar’s defense adviser and frequently speaks about reinstating conscription. Ruszin-Szendi has repeatedly emphasized that conscription was not abolished, only suspended.

The Tisza Party’s adviser also stated that in case of trouble, everyone must be drafted immediately, even civilians, and went so far as to say that: war is good business.

While Peter Magyar preaches about peace, his military adviser is openly signaling that under a potential Tisza government, Hungary’s youth could be used as pawns for war profiteering or to meet Brussels’ expectations. This would follow the example of Tisza’s sister party in Croatia, where the parliament has already voted to reinstate mandatory conscription starting in January 2026. Sweden, Lithuania, and Latvia have already taken similar steps.

Even Tisza Supporters Oppose Conscription

Political analyst Daniel Deak recently shared a video revealing that even the Tisza Party’s young supporters reacted negatively to the idea. At an event, one supporter said he would tear up his draft notice rather than comply.