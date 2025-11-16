Italian Expert: Viktor Orban’s Visit to Trump a Huge Victory and a True Triumph For European Patriots
Hungary's Prime Minister has proven that there is no need to negotiate with the Americans through Ursula von der Leyen’s secret rooms, and he has also shown that with clear ideas, consistency, courage, and willpower, even small nations can earn respect, Max Ferrari told Magyar Nemzet. The Italian political analyst also spoke about protests in Italy, the threat of terrorism, and antisemitism.
Hungary's Prime Minister has proven that there is no need to negotiate with the Americans through Ursula von der Leyen’s secret rooms, and he has also shown that with clear ideas, consistency, courage, and willpower, even small nations can earn respect,
Max Ferrari said, adding: If Hungary, with a population of 9–10 million, can successfully sit at Trump’s table, what could Italy accomplish with its population of 60 million, a still strong economy, and an extraordinary geopolitical position? And what could Hungary and Italy achieve together with those who refuse to die in the gulags of the European Union’s Socialist Soviet Republic?”
For us, Orban is a kind of Asterix (I called him Viktorix), and Hungary is the last bastion of the rebels.
"This proves that resistance is possible and that it can grow stronger. That is why the Visegrad community is important, and why it is a model that Italy should follow. Now or never, because now we can count on the support of a great patriot, Donald Trump, in the White House, and now (but not for long) we have the demographic strength to try to remain masters of our own homeland. Congratulations on the Trump–Orban meeting, and we hope that the Budapest summit between Ukraine and Russia will take place soon and end with a peace agreement."
We truly hope Viktor Orban will be re-elected Prime Minister of Hungary.
Israeli–Palestinian Conflict: Protests Linked To George Soros
Despite agreements between Israel and Palestine, protests continue in Italy. We asked the expert why tensions have not eased and what interests lie behind the anti-Israel demonstrations.
Max Ferrari explained:
The left-wing demonstrations are connected to Soros in several ways. The Russia–Ukraine war, driven by Paris and Brussels, is in fact a huge business that will have catastrophic consequences.
"A significant part of the left-wing electorate is made up of immigrants, mainly from Islamic countries, who over time have formed militant movements," he pointed out. "It used to be difficult to indoctrinate Muslims with wokeism. With the outbreak of the Middle East war, the left-wing Democratic Party, the opposition Five Star Movement, and the alliance of the Green Europe and Italian Left that sent Ilaria Salis to the European Parliament managed to win over the hearts of Arab masses who had previously been dormant in the outskirts of Italian cities. We are witnessing a new phenomenon: thousands of migrants have taken to the streets in defense of Gaza."
What is even more alarming is that the leaders of the protests were illegal migrants, and the demonstrations often turned into violent clashes with law enforcement.
So by exploiting the cause of Palestine, the dying left has recruited a new army from migrants arriving via the Balkan route and the Mediterranean Sea who are not only very aggressive but extremely active.
"It is striking that a paradox has emerged: while the Arab streets are calm and satisfied with the Gaza peace, Italy's streets are being driven by people who deny the validity, or in many cases even the existence, of the peace agreement. They call it fake news promoted by the Jews," he added.
The truth is that the Left still needs to recruit around the Palestinian issue in order to mobilize and keep its new shock troops united. The protests have a dual goal, openly acknowledged by the organizers. They take a stand for Palestine, often referencing propaganda and symbolism of Hamas and other terrorist groups. At the same time, they incite against Israel, against Jews in general, and against the Italian government, which actually has nothing to do with the Palestinian issue.
"The government has always been careful to appear neutral. But it was all in vain, as the Democratic Party and the left-wing trade unions went so far as to call a nationwide strike. Left-wing fanatics boarded the Sumud flotilla and paralyzed Italy over an issue that has nothing to do with Italy or its government."
Asked about the links between the protests and terrorist organizations, Max Ferrari said:
"The most serious and frightening thing revealed by these violent demonstrations filled with subversive messages is that veteran members of the terrorist far-left, who brought bloodshed to Italy in the 1980s have united with the heirs to the Red Brigades, with Antifa groups and with groups of young illegal immigrants and criminals from Muslim countries. Until now, these latter groups lived on the margins of society, involved in dishonorable activities such as drug trafficking, theft, and other crimes. Antifa cleverly turned them into 'new partisans,' young men who are violent but seen as fighting for a just cause, as they rebel against the 'oppressive' Italian regime. Illegal immigrants have been declared above criticism and punishment by the Left."
Anyone who dared criticize migrants was accused of racism or Islamophobia.
"Now they have risen to an even higher level of legitimacy and impunity, and they know it. Just look at the violence and the attacks on police. They would never dare do such things in their home countries, but in Italy the Left encourages them, legitimizes them, and turns them into heroes celebrated by the media."
Regarding the transformation of terrorist organizations, the expert said:
"The Left has forged an army and vanguard ready for anything, but this is an explosive mixture. After the communist and Islamist waves of terrorism that shook Europe a decade ago, a third wave is in the making. It is a synthesis of the previous waves but will be far more violent and have a much greater impact, because we are no longer talking about small groups of political extremists or fanatic lone wolves, but masses of young people who are enraged. Many of them have war or quasi-war backgrounds and are ready for anything."
Speaking about the proven link between immigration and terrorism, he said:
Our intelligence services have repeatedly warned that there may be terrorists among illegal immigrants, and news of various attacks across Europe shows that many of the perpetrators did indeed pass through Italy or lived here.
"There have also been numerous cases where imams in Italian mosques were arrested, expelled, or reported for speeches inciting terrorism."
No major attacks have occurred in Italy so far. Over the years, much debate has surrounded the so-called Lodo Moro, a pact with Yasser Arafat's Palestine Liberation Organization that former prime minister Aldo Moro referred to when he was kidnapped and later killed by the Red Brigades. It was an unwritten agreement allowing Palestinians to use Italy as a logistical and transit base without being greatly disturbed, provided they did not carry out attacks in the country. True or not, years and governments have passed, but many analysts believe that for terrorists who use Italy as a bridge into Europe, it would be counterproductive to burn the bridge,
said Max Ferrari, answering the question of why there have been no terrorist attacks in Italy so far. He added:
The problem is that we are no longer talking about Palestinian terrorism of socialist origin or isolated fanatics arriving by boat, but about masses who, within a few years, have created parallel French-style societies. No-go zones that are increasingly large and close to the heart of cities. Today we are talking not only about big cities but also about medium-sized and small ones. All this brings with it a widespread threat of terrorism.
Regarding the situation of Jews living in Italy, the expert said:
"The Jewish community is several thousand years old, fully integrated, very small, and primarily present in Rome and Milan. Nevertheless, antisemitism in Italy is very alarming."
Using the shield of anti-Zionism, the Left has legitimized every form of antisemitism, even the most violent. Social media is flooded with threats against Jews, antisemitic messages, and theories that can even be heard on public television.
"It is outrageous that 90 percent of the media is anti-Israel, and high school and university teachers manipulate students," he went on. "The result is student protests against Jewish professors and students, boycotts of Israeli products (even life-saving medicines), and violent attacks on Jewish tourists or people perceived as Jewish. Any form of dialogue is impossible. They deny historical truth. It is often heard that ‘before the birth of Israel, Europe never had a problem with Muslims.’ The centuries of Saracen invasions, occupations, sieges—such as in Vienna and Malta—reconquests, and Crusades have been erased. Anyone who tries to talk about this is accused of Zionism and fascism."
Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: MTI)
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.