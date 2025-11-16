"This proves that resistance is possible and that it can grow stronger. That is why the Visegrad community is important, and why it is a model that Italy should follow. Now or never, because now we can count on the support of a great patriot, Donald Trump, in the White House, and now (but not for long) we have the demographic strength to try to remain masters of our own homeland. Congratulations on the Trump–Orban meeting, and we hope that the Budapest summit between Ukraine and Russia will take place soon and end with a peace agreement."

We truly hope Viktor Orban will be re-elected Prime Minister of Hungary.

Israeli–Palestinian Conflict: Protests Linked To George Soros

Despite agreements between Israel and Palestine, protests continue in Italy. We asked the expert why tensions have not eased and what interests lie behind the anti-Israel demonstrations.

Max Ferrari explained:

The left-wing demonstrations are connected to Soros in several ways. The Russia–Ukraine war, driven by Paris and Brussels, is in fact a huge business that will have catastrophic consequences.

"A significant part of the left-wing electorate is made up of immigrants, mainly from Islamic countries, who over time have formed militant movements," he pointed out. "It used to be difficult to indoctrinate Muslims with wokeism. With the outbreak of the Middle East war, the left-wing Democratic Party, the opposition Five Star Movement, and the alliance of the Green Europe and Italian Left that sent Ilaria Salis to the European Parliament managed to win over the hearts of Arab masses who had previously been dormant in the outskirts of Italian cities. We are witnessing a new phenomenon: thousands of migrants have taken to the streets in defense of Gaza."

What is even more alarming is that the leaders of the protests were illegal migrants, and the demonstrations often turned into violent clashes with law enforcement.

The leaders of the protests were illegal migrants (Photo: AFP)

So by exploiting the cause of Palestine, the dying left has recruited a new army from migrants arriving via the Balkan route and the Mediterranean Sea who are not only very aggressive but extremely active.

"It is striking that a paradox has emerged: while the Arab streets are calm and satisfied with the Gaza peace, Italy's streets are being driven by people who deny the validity, or in many cases even the existence, of the peace agreement. They call it fake news promoted by the Jews," he added.

The truth is that the Left still needs to recruit around the Palestinian issue in order to mobilize and keep its new shock troops united. The protests have a dual goal, openly acknowledged by the organizers. They take a stand for Palestine, often referencing propaganda and symbolism of Hamas and other terrorist groups. At the same time, they incite against Israel, against Jews in general, and against the Italian government, which actually has nothing to do with the Palestinian issue.

"The government has always been careful to appear neutral. But it was all in vain, as the Democratic Party and the left-wing trade unions went so far as to call a nationwide strike. Left-wing fanatics boarded the Sumud flotilla and paralyzed Italy over an issue that has nothing to do with Italy or its government."