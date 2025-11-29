Tisza Primary Farce Ends: Final Results Raise Serious Questions

In a long, dragging program filled with staged interviews, Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, presented what appears to be the opposition party's final slate of candidates. If nothing else, he managed to prove that the entire primary was pure theater. In the previous round of voting, Ruszin-Szendi, former chief of the Hungarian Defense Forces, finished only second with 34 percent of the vote—yet suddenly, in what can only be described as a miraculous turnaround, he soared past 90 percent in the second. After this, it’s hard to imagine the outcome wasn’t prearranged.

Peter Magyar’s Favorites Win Everywhere

There was no surprise when one of the party’s better-known figures, Zoltan Tarr—who previously exposed Magyar’s camp with his infamous “we need to win the elections, then we can do anything” remark—won the Soroksar district with just over half the vote. In the first round, he too had placed second. Tarr’s words have proven prophetic, as this week the party’s draft austerity package came to light, one that would hit Hungarian families, small businesses, pensioners, and even pet owners with brutal new burdens.

There was little suspense surrounding actor Ervin Nagy either, who secured his district in Dunaujvaros with 84 percent of the vote. Opera singer Andrea Rost—who rediscovered her “opposition spirit” after failing to win the directorship of the Hungarian State Opera—also cruised to victory in Szolnok, backed by 63 percent of Tisza voters. And no one had to bite their nails over whether Kriszta Bodis, LGBTQ activist and children's book (the notorious Csipke Jozsika) author, would carry the Budapest district of Jozsefvaros, receiving nearly 72 percent within the party.

A Pre-Arranged Performance

The primary qualifies as a staged performance in more ways than one, given the long list of irregularities. Even the introduction of the pre-candidates was delayed—originally promised for September. It’s worth recalling that Peter Magyar, as early as last May—just months after entering politics—boasted that an overwhelming number of candidate aspirants were flocking to them and that they could put up candidates in all 106 districts “in a single day.”