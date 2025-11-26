For years, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government have steadfastly represented the cause of peace, in direct contrast to the Brussels line. Mr. Orban recently reported that leaders at EU summit reviewed the 28-point peace proposal put forward by the U.S., but—as he said—it has now become clear that the European Union remains invested in prolonging the war.
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Stand United on Same Side
According to Rajmund Fekete, director of the Institute for the Research of Communism and an expert on American affairs, Hungary has consistently taken a pro-peace position on the Russia–Ukraine war from the very beginning, while Brussels remains committed to escalating the conflict. Fekete told Magyar Nemzet that Donald Trump’s return to the White House has given new and stronger support to peace efforts, and that Hungarian–American relations are now experiencing a golden age.
We refuse to put our grandchildren's future on the line in order to finance an unwinnable Ukrainian war,
Viktor Orban stressed.
The Hungarian Prime Minister remains the only European leader who openly states that weapons cannot bring a lasting solution, and that peace can only be achieved through negotiations. With Donald Trump’s election as president, Hungary has gained an important ally in the cause of peace. In this context, Orban also stressed that the Budapest Peace Summit will take place.
Rajmund Fekete: Hungary and the New U.S. Leadership Stand Together for Peace
“Hungary has consistently stood on the side of peace since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war—on the side that understands war will not solve the underlying problems and that the two parties must be brought to the negotiating table as soon as possible,” Rajmund Fekete said.
In his view, the European Union's Brussels leadership has been working from the first moment not for peace, but for intensifying the war,” even as a new American administration—unlike the previous Democratic one—now works for ending the conflict and achieving peace. As examples, he cited the Alaska summit, the recently published 28-point U.S. peace proposal, public statements, and the continuous behind-the-scenes talks between Russia and the United States.
One of the world’s leading powers wants peace and to close this conflict as soon as possible,
he said.
Fekete added that Brussels still insists on continuing the war, in part because admitting its mistake would lead to political collapse. The expert pointed out:
"As a consequence of wrong decisions, Europe now lies in ruins economically, socially, and geopolitically—and has marginalized itself from any meaningful negotiating position.”
When asked what Donald Trump’s return to office means for Hungary, Fekete recalled that Viktor Orban was among the first in 2016 to stand with Trump, and that the relationship remained stable in the years that followed. After Trump’s 2020 defeat, the Democrat administration worked to destroy him politically and personally. That same administration pushed Hungary–U.S. relations to their lowest point.
"Today, the relationship is experiencing a 'golden age,' exemplified by the recent Trump-Orban meeting in Washington where several strategically important agreements were signed,"
Fekete said.
He added that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Viktor Orban share similar views on numerous key issues: strong border protection, opposition to mass migration, support for families, the defense of Judeo-Christian culture, and a foreign policy that puts national interests first.
Both leaders represent a foreign policy and a political philosophy that place their own national interests above all else. In this thinking, the Hungarian and American positions align,
the expert stated.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
Everything You Need to Know About Tisza's Leftist Austerity Package
Peter Magyar's party plans to lay a heavy burden on the Hungarian people, Prime Minister Viktor Orban warns.
Hungary FM: Hungarian–Romanian Cooperation Is Growing Stronger
Energy security and cross-border development are matters of common interest.
PM Orban: We Stand With Performance, Smart Investment + Video
Hungary's Prime Minister unveils a new plant, lauding an investment of 35 billion forints.
PM Orban's Announcement on Budapest Peace Summit
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, there would already be peace if Brussels were not obstructing the process.
