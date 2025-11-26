In his view, the European Union's Brussels leadership has been working from the first moment not for peace, but for intensifying the war,” even as a new American administration—unlike the previous Democratic one—now works for ending the conflict and achieving peace. As examples, he cited the Alaska summit, the recently published 28-point U.S. peace proposal, public statements, and the continuous behind-the-scenes talks between Russia and the United States.

One of the world’s leading powers wants peace and to close this conflict as soon as possible,

he said.

Fekete added that Brussels still insists on continuing the war, in part because admitting its mistake would lead to political collapse. The expert pointed out:

"As a consequence of wrong decisions, Europe now lies in ruins economically, socially, and geopolitically—and has marginalized itself from any meaningful negotiating position.”

When asked what Donald Trump’s return to office means for Hungary, Fekete recalled that Viktor Orban was among the first in 2016 to stand with Trump, and that the relationship remained stable in the years that followed. After Trump’s 2020 defeat, the Democrat administration worked to destroy him politically and personally. That same administration pushed Hungary–U.S. relations to their lowest point.

"Today, the relationship is experiencing a 'golden age,' exemplified by the recent Trump-Orban meeting in Washington where several strategically important agreements were signed,"

Fekete said.