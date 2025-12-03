PM Orban: Everyone Has the Right to Know About Tisza’s Plans + Video

Hungary’s Prime Minister shared a video on his social media page in which he examined the Tisza Party’s austerity package.

"Left-wing austerity package, tax increases, a privatized healthcare system. First you win the election, then you can do anything," Viktor Orban wrote alongside the video.

He added:

These are the Tisza Party’s plans. Everyone has the right to know about them.

In the video, Peter Magyar, Zoltan Tarr, party leaders, and the Tisza Party’s economist explain why and how they believe austerity measures must be applied, including the reduction of pensions.

The punchline comes at the end of the short film: "First you win the election, then you can do anything," Zoltan Tarr, vice-president, utters his now infamous statement.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet on multiple occasions, Brussels and its domestic proxies are preparing a 1,300-billion-forint austerity burden for households and an additional 3,700 billion for businesses. According to Balazs Hidveghi, State Secretary of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office,

The Tisza Party would impose new taxes on every worker, family, pensioner, and business.

A typical family could lose as much as one and a half million forints per year if the measures described in the Tisza Party’s package—assembled from tough socialist instruments—were to become reality. The left-wing austerity plan also revives old tricks last used by the ill-remembered socialist–free democrats (MSZP–SZDSZ) coalition; a significant portion of existing allowances would be eliminated if these proposals were implemented. The left-wing austerity package, which would amount to a severe punishment for parents, would abolish the family allowance, and under the new rules an average family’s tax reliefs per child would be reduced by one-third.