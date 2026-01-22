Rendkívüli

Döntött az EP Von der Leyen sorsáról, a Tisza Brüsszel pártján

BéketanácsOrbán ViktorMagyarországhatározat
magyar

Viktor Orban Signed It: Hungary’s Position On the Board of Peace Is Now Official

The Hungarian Gazette has published the government decree on the text of the Board of Peace charter. The decision, promulgated on January 21, records that the Hungarian government agrees with the presented text of the charter and is ready to support all global initiatives aimed at achieving peace.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 22. 12:58
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/PM’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/PM’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The rationale for the decision states that Hungary's objective is to remain on the path of peaceful and stable development even in “an era that is more dangerous than ever before.” To this end, the government supports all global initiatives aimed at achieving peace.

Orbán Viktor és Donald Trump (Fotó: AFP)
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

The government decree sets out the content of the charter in the following points:

1. The task of the Hungarian government is to keep Hungary on the path of peaceful and stable development in an era that is more dangerous than ever before. Accordingly, it is ready to support all global initiatives aimed at achieving peace, and for this purpose the government agrees with the presented text of the Board of Peace charter (hereinafter: the charter);
2. it establishes that accession to the charter entails no financial commitment;
3. it authorizes the Prime Minister or the person designated by him to finally establish the presented text of the charter, subject to ratification;
4. it calls on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade to issue the authorization document necessary for the final establishment of the text of the charter;
5. it adopts the draft law on the promulgation of the charter and orders its submission to the National Assembly after the final text of the charter has been established. The government designates the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade as the presenter of the bill.

The decree was signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received an invitation to join the Board of Peace from US President Donald Trump.

 

At the invitation of Donald Trump, the Hungarian Prime Minister traveled to Davos yesterday, where Hungary’s accession to the Board of Peace Council will be signed. In a video published on his social media page, Viktor Orban stated that he received authorization to sign the accession at a government meeting, and that in Davos he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Nagy István
idezojelekMercosur

Nagy István: A Tisza Párt áll a Mercosur-ügylet mögött

Nagy István avatarja

Brüsszel elárulta az európai és a magyar gazdákat, életveszélyes megállapodást kötött – írja vélemény cikkében az agrárminiszter.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu