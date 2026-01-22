The rationale for the decision states that Hungary's objective is to remain on the path of peaceful and stable development even in “an era that is more dangerous than ever before.” To this end, the government supports all global initiatives aimed at achieving peace.
Viktor Orban Signed It: Hungary’s Position On the Board of Peace Is Now Official
The Hungarian Gazette has published the government decree on the text of the Board of Peace charter. The decision, promulgated on January 21, records that the Hungarian government agrees with the presented text of the charter and is ready to support all global initiatives aimed at achieving peace.
The government decree sets out the content of the charter in the following points:
1. The task of the Hungarian government is to keep Hungary on the path of peaceful and stable development in an era that is more dangerous than ever before. Accordingly, it is ready to support all global initiatives aimed at achieving peace, and for this purpose the government agrees with the presented text of the Board of Peace charter (hereinafter: the charter);
2. it establishes that accession to the charter entails no financial commitment;
3. it authorizes the Prime Minister or the person designated by him to finally establish the presented text of the charter, subject to ratification;
4. it calls on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade to issue the authorization document necessary for the final establishment of the text of the charter;
5. it adopts the draft law on the promulgation of the charter and orders its submission to the National Assembly after the final text of the charter has been established. The government designates the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade as the presenter of the bill.
The decree was signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet,
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received an invitation to join the Board of Peace from US President Donald Trump.
At the invitation of Donald Trump, the Hungarian Prime Minister traveled to Davos yesterday, where Hungary’s accession to the Board of Peace Council will be signed. In a video published on his social media page, Viktor Orban stated that he received authorization to sign the accession at a government meeting, and that in Davos he will hold talks with US President Donald Trump.
Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
