Viktor Orban Signed It: Hungary’s Position On the Board of Peace Is Now Official

The government decree sets out the content of the charter in the following points:

1. The task of the Hungarian government is to keep Hungary on the path of peaceful and stable development in an era that is more dangerous than ever before. Accordingly, it is ready to support all global initiatives aimed at achieving peace, and for this purpose the government agrees with the presented text of the Board of Peace charter (hereinafter: the charter);

2. it establishes that accession to the charter entails no financial commitment;

3. it authorizes the Prime Minister or the person designated by him to finally establish the presented text of the charter, subject to ratification;

4. it calls on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade to issue the authorization document necessary for the final establishment of the text of the charter;

5. it adopts the draft law on the promulgation of the charter and orders its submission to the National Assembly after the final text of the charter has been established. The government designates the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade as the presenter of the bill.

The decree was signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.