"Ursula von der Leyen has been pushing for years to ban the purchase of cheap Russian natural gas and crude oil. The consequences are clear: household utility bills tripled, 1,000 forints for gasoline, factory closures, and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs," Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.
Hungary FM: Brussels Jeopardizes Utility Cost Cuts
On the proposal of Ursula von der Leyen, Brussels has voted to ban the purchase of cheap Russian natural gas and crude oil, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced. Hungary must challenge this at the European Court of Justice.
Yesterday, Von der Leyen's proposal was approved in Brussels.This could have been prevented. The opportunity was there last week: there was a chance to remove Von der Leyen, but the Tisza Party's EP group, the European People’s Party, including Tisza MEPs, did not support the motion of no confidence, thus saving Von der Leyen,
the minister emphasized.
According to Peter Szijjarto, there is still a chance to block the decision. The regulation must be challenged at the European Court of Justice, and the legal case must be pursued to achieve its annulment. The legal submission is already prepared, he said, and as soon as the decision is officially published, the lawsuit will be launched immediately and carried through to the end, provided that the current government remains in office.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
However, if the Tisza Party were to win the election, they would not carry through the lawsuit. They would allow Hungary to be cut off from cheap Russian energy. The president of the Tisza Party, who considers utility cost cuts to be a hoax, has surrounded himself with two representatives of international big capital who have been lobbying for years to block Hungary from purchasing cheap Russian energy. The stake of April 12 is therefore this: will utility cost cuts remain in place?
he concluded in his post.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Hungary Summons Ukraine's Ambassador
Volodymyr Zelensky's attack prompted the Hungarian government's decision.
Christian Hafenecker: Sanctions Have Not Brought Peace Any Closer – Exclusive
The anctions have primarily affected European citizens and businesses.
PM Orban: Hungary to Take Regulation to EU Court
PM Orban reacted to Brussels' decision on social media.
EU Membership for Ukraine in 2027 Means Europe Deep in War Within a Year + Video
On April 12, we will have to choose between war and peace.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Hungary Summons Ukraine's Ambassador
Volodymyr Zelensky's attack prompted the Hungarian government's decision.
Christian Hafenecker: Sanctions Have Not Brought Peace Any Closer – Exclusive
The anctions have primarily affected European citizens and businesses.
PM Orban: Hungary to Take Regulation to EU Court
PM Orban reacted to Brussels' decision on social media.
EU Membership for Ukraine in 2027 Means Europe Deep in War Within a Year + Video
On April 12, we will have to choose between war and peace.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!