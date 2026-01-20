New World Order, New Opportunities: The First Year of the Trump–Orban Era

Peace is of key importance to Hungary from both a national strategic and economic perspective, particularly in the Central European region. Unlike Brussels, the new US administration recognizes the need to bring protracted wars to an end, in which Hungary is a committed partner in Europe, the Center for Fundamental Rights writes in its analysis.

A successful peace process would increase Hungary’s strategic gains.

Washington interprets the problems of the Western world primarily as civilizational and cultural challenges, in contrast to the European mainstream, which continues to treat migration, multiculturalism, and gender-ideological approaches as defining issues. The European elite is more and more openly intervening in Hungarian domestic politics in order to weaken the sovereignty-based Hungarian–American cooperation.

The economic impacts of the first 365 days of the Trump era are also significant. Talks are underway on an American financial protection mechanism, corporate partnerships are strengthening, US investments are arriving in Hungary, and cooperation is developing in the fields of energy and science.

Hungary has received exemptions from US sanctions affecting Russian energy companies, contributing to supply security as well as to the stability of utility and fuel prices.