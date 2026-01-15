Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Brussels Is Not Backing Down

Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded on social media to the European Commission’s latest announcement outlining its proposal to finance Ukraine. According to the Hungarian leader, the plan not only overturns the outcomes of the December EU summit but also ignores reality itself.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 15. 10:08
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
PM Orban said he believes the Commission continues to place its hopes in the prospect of Russian reparations and remains firmly committed to financing the war in Ukraine and providing what he called “unconditional” support to Kyiv.

Orbán Viktor (Photo: NurPhoto/Balint Szentgallay)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

They are ignoring the advance of Russia’s war machine, Europe’s dire financial situation, and the opinion of European citizens, 

the prime minister posted on Facebook, adding:

They are pressing ahead on the path of war.

In his post, PM Orban emphasized that there are now very few governments left in Europe willing or able to stand up to Brussels—but Hungary continues to hold its ground. He recalled the government’s crisis-management decisions over the past years: during the financial crisis, Hungary built a work-based economy instead of imposing austerity; during the migration crisis, it closed its borders; and since the outbreak of the war, it has sought to stay out of the conflict and its financing.

But Brussels will not just stand idly by and watch. This was precisely the message of the Commission’s announcement yesterday,

he warned.

There's no question, it is once again up to us to say no to Brussels. Let no one have any illusions: here only our government is capable of saying no to them. But to do so, we will need the support of every peace-loving Hungarian—first through the national petition, and then in the April elections,

the prime minister posted.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

Pozsonyi Ádám
idezojelekukrajna

A hadikölcsönről

Pozsonyi Ádám avatarja

Az átlag ellenzéki szavazó nem akarja elhinni azt, amit a saját szemével lát.

