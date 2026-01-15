PM Orban said he believes the Commission continues to place its hopes in the prospect of Russian reparations and remains firmly committed to financing the war in Ukraine and providing what he called “unconditional” support to Kyiv.
PM Orban: Brussels Is Not Backing Down
Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded on social media to the European Commission’s latest announcement outlining its proposal to finance Ukraine. According to the Hungarian leader, the plan not only overturns the outcomes of the December EU summit but also ignores reality itself.
They are ignoring the advance of Russia’s war machine, Europe’s dire financial situation, and the opinion of European citizens,
the prime minister posted on Facebook, adding:
They are pressing ahead on the path of war.
In his post, PM Orban emphasized that there are now very few governments left in Europe willing or able to stand up to Brussels—but Hungary continues to hold its ground. He recalled the government’s crisis-management decisions over the past years: during the financial crisis, Hungary built a work-based economy instead of imposing austerity; during the migration crisis, it closed its borders; and since the outbreak of the war, it has sought to stay out of the conflict and its financing.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
But Brussels will not just stand idly by and watch. This was precisely the message of the Commission’s announcement yesterday,
he warned.
There's no question, it is once again up to us to say no to Brussels. Let no one have any illusions: here only our government is capable of saying no to them. But to do so, we will need the support of every peace-loving Hungarian—first through the national petition, and then in the April elections,
the prime minister posted.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Tisza Party Data Leak Scandal and Ties to Cyber Mafia in American–Ukrainian War Industry
A recent report by the Sovereignty Protection Office has revealed serious connections.
Full Report On EU Financing Of Ukraine Is Now Public
The document reveals that the European Union and its member states have provided Ukraine with a total of 193.3 billion euros since February 2022, an amount that far exceeds the total EU funds Hungary has received over the past twenty years.
Sending Hungarians' Money to Ukraine Would Have Thwarted Eastern Hungary’s Rise
Eastern Hungary has caught up with Western Hungary.
Brussels Is Organizing a European Army, Expert Warns Of Consequences
A döntés túlmegy minden határon. the decision goes beyond all limits.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Tisza Party Data Leak Scandal and Ties to Cyber Mafia in American–Ukrainian War Industry
A recent report by the Sovereignty Protection Office has revealed serious connections.
Full Report On EU Financing Of Ukraine Is Now Public
The document reveals that the European Union and its member states have provided Ukraine with a total of 193.3 billion euros since February 2022, an amount that far exceeds the total EU funds Hungary has received over the past twenty years.
Sending Hungarians' Money to Ukraine Would Have Thwarted Eastern Hungary’s Rise
Eastern Hungary has caught up with Western Hungary.
Brussels Is Organizing a European Army, Expert Warns Of Consequences
A döntés túlmegy minden határon. the decision goes beyond all limits.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!