PM Orban Personally Delivers the First National Petition + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban personally delivered the first national petition letter. In a video posted on social media, PM Orban asked the addressee, Kitti Major, to fill out the petition, a request the young woman agreed to.

In the video, the prime minister also said that not only Hungary but all of Europe must be “mobilized” to ensure the right decision is made. He added that, in his view, there are already signs of movement in Germany.

This Is How You Deliver a Petition

Earlier, the prime minister shared a video showing him receiving an envelope containing the national petition from a postal worker, who also explained how such materials should be properly delivered. PM Orban posted the footage of the encounter on his social media page.

Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar

The prime minister also asked how one becomes a postal worker. The man replied that he had felt drawn to the profession at a young age and has been doing it for 30 years. Mr. Orban remarked that this is a very serious form of public service. The postal worker also shared some professional tips, noting that in the case of large envelopes—such as the national petition—it is especially important to make sure the envelope does not stick out of the mailbox.

Balazs Nemeth, spokesman for the Fidesz parliamentary group, also posted about the delivery of the national petition. His video revealed that in Budapest’s 15th district, Rakospalota, the prime minister delivered the letter to a young woman. Nemeth promised that the video of the delivery would be available on Viktor Orban’s page and said he would later share behind-the-scenes details as well.

Meanwhile, the prime minister posted another video, this time appearing together with Balazs Nemeth. He suggested that people should always open the door for the mailman—just in case it is him.

The prime minister also shared photos, writing that the first national petition had been successfully delivered.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, delivery of the national petition to homes began Thursday, and PM Orban had announced earlier in the day that he would personally deliver one. Referring to the three questions in the petition, the prime minister declared: “We will not pay.”

He pointed out that Hungary must say no to financing the war, no to operating Ukraine with Hungarian taxpayers’ money for ten years, and no to abolishing the policy of household utility cost reductions.

Three Questions on Which Citizens Can Voice Their Opinion

It was already revealed earlier at the Government Info briefing that distribution of the national petition forms is underway. Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, reminded the public that returning the petition strengthens Hungary’s position.