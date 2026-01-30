Orbán Viktornemzeti petícióposta
magyar

PM Orban Personally Delivers the First National Petition + Video

Hungary's prime minister recommends that we should always open the door—just in case he’s the mailman.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 30. 15:10
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban personally delivered the first national petition letter. In a video posted on social media, PM Orban asked the addressee, Kitti Major, to fill out the petition, a request the young woman agreed to.

In the video, the prime minister also said that not only Hungary but all of Europe must be “mobilized” to ensure the right decision is made. He added that, in his view, there are already signs of movement in Germany.

This Is How You Deliver a Petition

Earlier, the prime minister shared a video showing him receiving an envelope containing the national petition from a postal worker, who also explained how such materials should be properly delivered. PM Orban posted the footage of the encounter on his social media page.

Budapest, 2025. október 1. A nemzeti konzultáció kérdőíveit kézbesíti egy postás egy budapesti társasházban 2025. október 1-jén. A kérdőíven öt pontban kérdezik meg az embereket arról, mit gondolnak a közteherviselésről. MTI/Bodnár Boglárka
Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar

The prime minister also asked how one becomes a postal worker. The man replied that he had felt drawn to the profession at a young age and has been doing it for 30 years. Mr. Orban remarked that this is a very serious form of public service. The postal worker also shared some professional tips, noting that in the case of large envelopes—such as the national petition—it is especially important to make sure the envelope does not stick out of the mailbox.

Balazs Nemeth, spokesman for the Fidesz parliamentary group, also posted about the delivery of the national petition. His video revealed that in Budapest’s 15th district, Rakospalota, the prime minister delivered the letter to a young woman. Nemeth promised that the video of the delivery would be available on Viktor Orban’s page and said he would later share behind-the-scenes details as well.

Meanwhile, the prime minister posted another video, this time appearing together with Balazs Nemeth. He suggested that people should always open the door for the mailman—just in case it is him.

The prime minister also shared photos, writing that the first national petition had been successfully delivered.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, delivery of the national petition to homes began Thursday, and PM Orban had announced earlier in the day that he would personally deliver one. Referring to the three questions in the petition, the prime minister declared: “We will not pay.”

He pointed out that Hungary must say no to financing the war, no to operating Ukraine with Hungarian taxpayers’ money for ten years, and no to abolishing the policy of household utility cost reductions.

Three Questions on Which Citizens Can Voice Their Opinion

It was already revealed earlier at the Government Info briefing that distribution of the national petition forms is underway. Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, reminded the public that returning the petition strengthens Hungary’s position.

He said that while the European Union is unable to fulfill its own responsibilities, it is focused on supporting Ukraine, and that decisions made in Brussels are contributing to prolonging the war. He recalled that 

in addition to the already known $800 billion and $700 billion in funding, Ukraine has made further demands.

“We must make it clear that Ukraine cannot be an EU member, yet the EU also wants to change the way accession itself works. These efforts will destroy and tear apart the European Union,” Gulyas said. He added that Ukraine’s NATO membership would not bring stability to the region either.

“That is why it is important for everyone to fill out the national petition, through which we can say no to financing the Russian–Ukrainian war, no to ten years of supporting Ukraine, and no to abolishing reduced utility costs,” 

he emphasized.

Gulyas added that returning the national petition is a clear stand for peace and against operating, financing, and granting EU membership to Ukraine. According to the minister, the greater the level of support, the stronger the government’s negotiating position will be.

Hungary must stay out of the financing as well, and supporting the national petition is an excellent tool to achieve that,

he stressed.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban receives the first national petition for delivery. (Source: Facebook)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekjobboldali

Ezeket a bírókat ne fogadd el!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ha jobboldali, kormánypárti közszereplő, politikus, újságíró vagy influencer vagy.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu