National Petition Launches Today: A Chance to Put a Stop to Brussels’ War Plans

Over the years, the Hungarian government has gained significant experience in successfully representing national interests in Brussels. In doing so, it can consistently rely on the clear and firm position of the Hungarian people. Through the national petition now launching, Hungarians can say no to further financing of the Russia-Ukraine war, no to making Hungarians pay for the running of the Ukrainian state over the next ten years, and no to war-related household utility price increases.

Through the national petition, Hungarians can make their voices heard (Source: Facebook)

Standing Up for Hungarian Interests Through the National Petition

Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented the three points of the national petition on Saturday at the Kaposvar stop of the anti-war rallies:

Say no to financing the Russia-Ukraine war.

Say no to ten years of financial support for Ukraine.

Say no to war-induced increases in utility prices.

If Ukraine were now a member of the European Union, the EU would be in direct military conflict with Russia, Viktor Orban emphasized.

Ukraine must remain outside the European Union. Letting them in would be life-threatening and would mean a constant risk of war for Hungary,

he added.

Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, announced that the mailing of petition forms would begin this week.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister announced:

the national petition is launching on Thursday,

allowing Hungarians to say no to

financing the Russia-Ukraine war,

supporting Ukraine from Hungarian taxpayers’ money, and

rising utility prices caused by the war.

The petition forms are now being mailed out, and completed documents are to be returned by March 23.

We won't pay,

Viktor Orban stated on his social media page.

The Government Asks Hungarians for Their Opinion

It is not new for the government to turn to citizens in times of danger and major transformation. In recent years, the cabinet has repeatedly used the institution of national consultations. Most recently, last autumn, a national consultation was held on economic issues. Topics included the personal income tax system and possible tax increases, after it was leaked in the summer that the Tisza Party would introduce a multi-tier income tax if it were to come to power.

More than 1.6 million Hungarians participated, and the results were clear: the overwhelming majority rejected the left-wing's austerity measures.

In the autumn of 2024, another national consultation focused on economic sovereignty and neutrality, economic growth, wage increases, support for businesses, and housing for young people.

Around 1.3 million people participated, and 95 to 99 percent supported the government’s proposals.

In the autumn of 2023, more than 1.5 million people took part in the consultation, clearly standing up for Hungary’s sovereignty and rejecting the idea that others should decide fundamental issues affecting their lives.