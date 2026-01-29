ukrajnanemzeti petíciónemzeti konzultációorbán viktor
magyar

National Petition Launches Today: A Chance to Put a Stop to Brussels’ War Plans

Hungary's government has extensive experience in building common ground with the Hungarian people. Alongside the national petition launching today, national consultations and referendums in the past have repeatedly given citizens the opportunity to express their views on key issues.

Máté Patrik
2026. 01. 29. 16:42
Prime Minister Viktor Orban presents the national petition (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Over the years, the Hungarian government has gained significant experience in successfully representing national interests in Brussels. In doing so, it can consistently rely on the clear and firm position of the Hungarian people. Through the national petition now launching, Hungarians can say no to further financing of the Russia-Ukraine war, no to making Hungarians pay for the running of the Ukrainian state over the next ten years, and no to war-related household utility price increases.

Nemzeti Petíció borítókép méretű
Through the national petition, Hungarians can make their voices heard (Source: Facebook)

Standing Up for Hungarian Interests Through the National Petition

Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented the three points of the national petition on Saturday at the Kaposvar stop of the anti-war rallies:

  • Say no to financing the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Say no to ten years of financial support for Ukraine.
  • Say no to war-induced increases in utility prices.

If Ukraine were now a member of the European Union, the EU would be in direct military conflict with Russia, Viktor Orban emphasized.

Ukraine must remain outside the European Union. Letting them in would be life-threatening and would mean a constant risk of war for Hungary,

he added.

Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, announced that the mailing of petition forms would begin this week.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister announced:

the national petition is launching on Thursday,

allowing Hungarians to say no to

  • financing the Russia-Ukraine war,
  • supporting Ukraine from Hungarian taxpayers’ money, and
  • rising utility prices caused by the war.

The petition forms are now being mailed out, and completed documents are to be returned by March 23.

We won't pay,

Viktor Orban stated on his social media page.

 

The Government Asks Hungarians for Their Opinion

It is not new for the government to turn to citizens in times of danger and major transformation. In recent years, the cabinet has repeatedly used the institution of national consultations. Most recently, last autumn, a national consultation was held on economic issues. Topics included the personal income tax system and possible tax increases, after it was leaked in the summer that the Tisza Party would introduce a multi-tier income tax if it were to come to power.

More than 1.6 million Hungarians participated, and the results were clear: the overwhelming majority rejected the left-wing's austerity measures.

In the autumn of 2024, another national consultation focused on economic sovereignty and neutrality, economic growth, wage increases, support for businesses, and housing for young people.

Around 1.3 million people participated, and 95 to 99 percent supported the government’s proposals.

In the autumn of 2023, more than 1.5 million people took part in the consultation, clearly standing up for Hungary’s sovereignty and rejecting the idea that others should decide fundamental issues affecting their lives.

Strong Support for the Government's Policy

In response to EU sanctions introduced in the autumn of 2022 over the war in Ukraine, the government again asked for public opinion. According to official information, 97 percent of respondents rejected the sanctions that caused serious damage. About 1.3 million people took part in the consultation.

One of the most widely known national consultations was held in May 2015 during the migration crisis, focusing on immigration and terrorism. Around 1.2 million people participated, and the vast majority supported the government’s stance against Brussels in defense of national interests.

In the summer of 2021,  the consultation focused on economic topics such as the minimum wage, family tax refunds, and the loan moratorium, as well as migration and domestic vaccine production. Nearly 1.5 million people participated and supported the government’s position.

No to EU Membership for Ukraine and to Migrant Quotas

Consultations are not the only instrument for Hungarians to express their views. Last spring, Viktor Orban announced a consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU membership. In the “Voks 2025” vote, 2.1 million people participated. At the June EU summit in Brussels, the Prime Minister announced that 95 percent opposed fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU accession.

Referendums also give voters the opportunity to express their will and set the direction for government policy.

For example, in 2022, alongside the parliamentary elections, a referendum on child protection was held. On four questions, a large majority supported the government’s position against the spread of LGBTQ propaganda in schools and kindergartens. In 2016, the government asked Hungarians about the EU's migrant quotas. In the referendum held after the migration crisis, 98 percent rejected the plan for quotas and supported the government’s strict migration policy.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban presents the national petition (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

 

