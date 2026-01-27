brüsszelukránzelenszkijtisza pártmagyar péterigazság órájaglobalistamagyar
Essence of National Petition Is for Hungarians To Decide Whether to Give Their Money to Ukraine + Video

From Ukraine’s financial demands to the Tisza Party’s latest globalist recruit, many issues were discussed on Tuesday’s broadcast of The Hour of Truth, featuring Government Spokesperson Eszter Vitalyos as a guest.Through the national petition, Hungary is sending a message to Brussels that Hungarians’ money will not be sent to Ukraine, the spokeswoman said. She also shared her view that Zelensky and Ukraine are openly seeking to influence the outcome of the Hungarian parliamentary elections, since it is in their interest for the Brussels-aligned and pro-Ukraine Tisza Party to come to power in April. Meanwhile, Peter Magyar continues to name his party's recruits linked to the globalist, big-capitalists' world, which poses a threat to Hungary’s sovereignty.

2026. 01. 27.
Government Spokesperson Eszter Vitalyos was the guest of Tuesday’s episode of The Hour of Truth. She first spoke about signs of a coordinated attack connected to the upcoming parliamentary elections, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban also addressed on Monday.

The Prime Minister spoke about a coordinated series of Ukrainian measures aimed at interfering in the Hungarian elections. For this reason, he asked the Foreign Minister to summon the Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary.

"This is no game. It is Ukraine's fundamental interest to receive the funds it is demanding from Brussels. At the same time, they see the Hungarian government as an obstacle to Ukraine's EU accession. These messages show that they want to help a pro-Ukraine government come to power in Hungary," the spokesperson said.

"They have already hinted that they would invoke alleged election fraud in the event of a victory by the national side," she added.

 

National Petition Is Launching

Regarding Ukraine’s 800 billion dollar demand, she said that the essence of the national petition is for Hungarian people to state whether they want to give their money to Ukraine. "We regularly ask citizens about major issues such as migration, utility cost cuts, and now the financing of Ukraine," she said.

 

She added that other countries could do the same, but they are afraid of the results and therefore choose not to. She emphasized that 

800 billion dollars could finance Hungarian pensions for 40 years and family support programs for 60 years. Overall, Hungarian families would lose 1.2 million forints if this money were sent to Ukraine.

 

Tisza Party with Globalist Background

"It comes as no surprise that the Tisza Party's new recruits come from globalist organizations. Anita Orban worked with Gordon Bajnai and David Koranyi."

"It would be surprising if they had recruited national sovereigntist figures," Eszter Vitalyos said. She added that appearing on the same side as Alex Soros and George Soros is a consequence of the political direction the Tisza Party has taken, and Anita Orban can cannot deny this. 

The discussion also covered Hungary’s decision to turn to the European Court of Justice over the ban on Russian gas, arguing that the European Union acted unlawfully on this issue.

"We must see the connections between international oil companies, Brussels' decisions, and Tisza’s pick of people,"

she emphasized, adding that Hungary’s interest is to receive gas from as many sources as possible in order to preserve utility cost cuts.

Eszter Vitalyos recalled that the government decided to cover the cost of the extra energy consumption incurred by household in January, while the measure has come under fire from the Tisza Party. "We have to take into account that everything they attack us with is what the government is doing to help people. Be it the price margin cap or the 13th month pension," she said.

Campaign is Kicking Off

The case of Renata Szimon was also discussed during the program. Peter Magyar claimed that te Tisza Party's candidate had been attacked by local media in Vac. It later turned out that this was not true, and the candidate herself admitted it. In reality, it was Renata Szimon’s associate who behaved aggressively toward a journalist.

The case of the Tisza candidate in the town of Gyula was also mentioned, who was presented to voters through a television screen because he did not appear in person.

 

We've known since Zoltan Tarr's statement that it's better for members of the Tisza Party not to talk, otherwise they'll fail. If they want only good things, why keep them a secret?

she asked, adding that they remain silent on decisive issues such as migration, war, and gender, and that they do the same regarding the Mercosur deal. "It is clear that there is a national sovereigntist party, called Fidesz, and there is a Brussels-backed party that supports and serves big capital, and that is the Tisza Party," Eszter Vitalyos concluded.

