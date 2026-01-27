Essence of National Petition Is for Hungarians To Decide Whether to Give Their Money to Ukraine + Video

Government Spokesperson Eszter Vitalyos was the guest of Tuesday’s episode of The Hour of Truth. She first spoke about signs of a coordinated attack connected to the upcoming parliamentary elections, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban also addressed on Monday.

The Prime Minister spoke about a coordinated series of Ukrainian measures aimed at interfering in the Hungarian elections. For this reason, he asked the Foreign Minister to summon the Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary.

"This is no game. It is Ukraine's fundamental interest to receive the funds it is demanding from Brussels. At the same time, they see the Hungarian government as an obstacle to Ukraine's EU accession. These messages show that they want to help a pro-Ukraine government come to power in Hungary," the spokesperson said.

"They have already hinted that they would invoke alleged election fraud in the event of a victory by the national side," she added.

National Petition Is Launching

Regarding Ukraine’s 800 billion dollar demand, she said that the essence of the national petition is for Hungarian people to state whether they want to give their money to Ukraine. "We regularly ask citizens about major issues such as migration, utility cost cuts, and now the financing of Ukraine," she said.

She added that other countries could do the same, but they are afraid of the results and therefore choose not to. She emphasized that

800 billion dollars could finance Hungarian pensions for 40 years and family support programs for 60 years. Overall, Hungarian families would lose 1.2 million forints if this money were sent to Ukraine.

Tisza Party with Globalist Background

"It comes as no surprise that the Tisza Party's new recruits come from globalist organizations. Anita Orban worked with Gordon Bajnai and David Koranyi."

"It would be surprising if they had recruited national sovereigntist figures," Eszter Vitalyos said. She added that appearing on the same side as Alex Soros and George Soros is a consequence of the political direction the Tisza Party has taken, and Anita Orban can cannot deny this.