Hungary FM: New Hungary–Serbia Diesel Pipeline Sends Firm Warning to Ukraine

In order to reduce what he described as the coercive leverage of Brussels and Kyiv, Hungary and Serbia will build not only a new crude oil pipeline but also a new diesel pipeline between the two countries. In addition, the Serbian oil company NIS is ready to deliver approximately 25,000 tons of diesel fuel to Hungary beginning in March, the minister announced Friday in Belgrade.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Serbian-Hungarian cooperation helps overcome blackmail from Brussels and Kyiv (Photo: DURSUN AYDEMIR / ANADOLU)

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Szijjarto, speaking at a joint press conference with Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Đedovic, stressed that recent weeks have demonstrated how energy supply and energy security in Central Europe are being used by some as tools of political pressure. He noted that Ukraine has not resumed oil deliveries to Hungary for nearly a month, solely for political reasons.

He recalled that Hungary and Serbia will construct a new oil pipeline to reduce Brussels’ and Kyiv’s energy blackmailing leverage as soon as possible, adding that preparations for construction will be accelerated. “In Hungary, we have completed the detailed technical feasibility studies. In Serbia, the public procurement process has already been launched, so it is entirely realistic that by the end of next year a new oil pipeline will connect Serbia and Hungary,” he said.