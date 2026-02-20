ukrajnaBéketanácsdonald trumporbán viktor
PM Orban Sends Message From Washington: Kyiv Wants Chaos in Hungary to Topple Pro-Peace Government

Hungarian diplomacy has concluded a historic day in Washington. While Hungary as a founding member attended the first meeting of the Board of Peace established by Donald Trump, Prime Minister Viktor Orban issued a serious warning: Ukraine is actively interfering in Hungarian domestic politics. He pointed out that Kyiv’s goal is to create chaos and drastically raise household utility prices in order to help the Tisza Party and a pro-war puppet government come to power. Donald Trump, however, made it clear that the Hungarian Prime Minister enjoys his full support.

2026. 02. 20. 12:42
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the press conference after the Board of Peace meeting (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
The first meeting of the Peace Council, established by Donald Trump, took place in Washington, the center of world politics, where Hungary — as the body's only European Union founding member — was represented at the highest level. At a press conference following the meeting, Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed the dangerous game Ukraine is conducting against Hungary.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök képviselte Magyarországot a Béketanács washingtoni ülésén
Prime Minister Viktor Orban represented Hungary at the Washington session of the Board of Peace (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

The Prime Minister spoke openly about Ukraine’s fundamental interest in creating chaos in Hungary. As the national government consistently stands up for peace and refuses demands for weapons deliveries, Kyiv has changed strategy and is intervening in the elections upcoming in Hungary.

Ukraine is interested in creating chaos in Hungary, preferably chaos whose costs are paid by the people, thus contributing to the installation of a pro-Ukraine government,

said Viktor Orban.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Ukraine's leadership is attempting to achieve this by jeopardizing energy supply and cutting off cheap oil so gasoline prices would jump to 1,000 forints and the protection of reduced household utility costs would become impossible. The goal is clear: toppling the sovereign Hungarian government through economic difficulties.

Viktor Orban revealed not only blackmail attempts but also specific details about links between the domestic opposition and Kyiv. He said Hungarian services are aware that Ukraine is financing the Tisza Party.

We have precise knowledge in the form that rather sophisticated IT services are being transferred and carried out for the benefit of  the Tisza Party free of charge. This is documented and known, and the national security committee of the Hungarian parliament has also dealt with the issue,

the Prime Minister stated.

The stakes are therefore enormous. The question is whether a pro-Ukraine puppet government comes to power that would send Hungarian money, weapons and men to the front, or the pro-peace Hungarian leadership remains in place.

The Board Of Peace Acts Instead Of Talking

While Kyiv works on escalating the conflict, building peace was underway in Washington. After the Board of Peace meeting Viktor Orban explained: 

Old mammoth organizations such as the UN have failed, unable to deal with crisis hotspots. Donald Trump's initiative is a necessary, pragmatic response to this impotence.

The Board of Peace does not hold empty conferences but acts: billions of dollars have already been offered for the reconstruction of Gaza. The Prime Minister noted that Hungary’s participation is logical, as every Hungarian has known since the 2015 migration crisis that instability in the Middle East immediately appears at the southern border fence.

Although the Board of Peace does not wish to replace the UN, it it will "supervise" it, as Donald Trump put, so the world organization finally functions properly. Edi Rama described it aptly, saying the Board of Peace may help shake the global body, which he called a "dying giant."

Trump: Viktor Orban Enjoys My Total Endorsement

The unshakable alliance forged between Hungary and the United States was one of the most important messages of the Washington meeting. In his opening speech Donald Trump welcomed the Hungarian Prime Minister in particular and sent a clear message to Hungary ahead of the elections.

We have Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, who enjoys my total endorsement. I think he's done an unbelievable job. Incredible job in immigration,

declared the U.S. President.

Trump praised the Hungarian Prime Minister's migration policy, contrasting it with what he described as the weakness of Western leaders.

But Prime Minister Viktor Orban has my total and complete endorsement,

he emphasized, adding that he is confident Viktor Orban will also perform well in the elections. The two leaders also held bilateral talks, where alongside economic cooperation a possible Trump visit to Budapest was discussed, although as Viktor Orban said both leaders’ schedules are currently quite full.

Hungary Not Isolated But a Pioneer

While most of Europe, still stuck in the psychosis of war, did not participate, Hungary's Prime Minister sat at the decision-making table of the Board of Peace alongside the world's leading powers, thoroughly refuting the voices that parroted the Hungarian government's international isolation.

Hungary is not right, but will be right,

Viktor Orban said, suggesting others will eventually join the pro-peace position just as it happened on migration.

That Hungary is a founding member of this new institution signals the success of Hungarian foreign policy and the strengthening of Hungary’s geopolitical role,

said Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute.

Tamas Magyarics, professor emeritus of ELTE, expressed a similar view, saying Hungary’s diplomatic room for maneuver has significantly expanded by sitting at one table with middle powers such as Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

The Board of Peace is a body where very serious middle powers from Asia, America and Africa also play a role, and accordingly Hungary’s diplomatic and political maneuvering space increases,

the expert said.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the press conference after the Board of Peace meeting (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

