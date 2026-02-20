The first meeting of the Peace Council, established by Donald Trump, took place in Washington, the center of world politics, where Hungary — as the body's only European Union founding member — was represented at the highest level. At a press conference following the meeting, Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed the dangerous game Ukraine is conducting against Hungary.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban represented Hungary at the Washington session of the Board of Peace (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

The Prime Minister spoke openly about Ukraine’s fundamental interest in creating chaos in Hungary. As the national government consistently stands up for peace and refuses demands for weapons deliveries, Kyiv has changed strategy and is intervening in the elections upcoming in Hungary.

Ukraine is interested in creating chaos in Hungary, preferably chaos whose costs are paid by the people, thus contributing to the installation of a pro-Ukraine government,

said Viktor Orban.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Ukraine's leadership is attempting to achieve this by jeopardizing energy supply and cutting off cheap oil so gasoline prices would jump to 1,000 forints and the protection of reduced household utility costs would become impossible. The goal is clear: toppling the sovereign Hungarian government through economic difficulties.

Viktor Orban revealed not only blackmail attempts but also specific details about links between the domestic opposition and Kyiv. He said Hungarian services are aware that Ukraine is financing the Tisza Party.

We have precise knowledge in the form that rather sophisticated IT services are being transferred and carried out for the benefit of the Tisza Party free of charge. This is documented and known, and the national security committee of the Hungarian parliament has also dealt with the issue,

the Prime Minister stated.

The stakes are therefore enormous. The question is whether a pro-Ukraine puppet government comes to power that would send Hungarian money, weapons and men to the front, or the pro-peace Hungarian leadership remains in place.

The Board Of Peace Acts Instead Of Talking

While Kyiv works on escalating the conflict, building peace was underway in Washington. After the Board of Peace meeting Viktor Orban explained:

Old mammoth organizations such as the UN have failed, unable to deal with crisis hotspots. Donald Trump's initiative is a necessary, pragmatic response to this impotence.

The Board of Peace does not hold empty conferences but acts: billions of dollars have already been offered for the reconstruction of Gaza. The Prime Minister noted that Hungary’s participation is logical, as every Hungarian has known since the 2015 migration crisis that instability in the Middle East immediately appears at the southern border fence.