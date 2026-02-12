Rendkívüli

Ukraine Repeatedly Crosses Red Lines, Targets Hungary Again

Ukraine has threatened Hungary yet again. The Ukrainian leadership disapproves of Budapest's decisions and views Hungary as an enemy for acting in accordance with its sovereign national interests. This is also evidenced by the Zelensky plan. Ukrainian officials had previously indicated that the Ukrainian armed forces were ready to intervene and that the 128th Brigade would need only two hours to reach Hungary's Lake Balaton.

Volodymyr Zelensky receives all manner of support from Brussels (Photo: AFP)
As reported earlier, Hungary has been threatened by Ukraine once again, this time by unacceptable statements made by a major in Zelensky's armed forces . Yevhen Karas stated that Ukraine considers all countries that oppose its plans now or in the future to be enemies. The Ukrainian army officer presumably cannot accept that Hungary is acting in accordance with its sovereign national interests, and that neither the endless financing of the Russia-Ukraine war nor Ukraine's EU membership fall within this scope. Zelensky's officer threatened Hungary with military invasion.

Magyarország a kijevi tervek útjában áll, ami miatt sorra érkeznek a fenyegetések
Hungary stands in the way of Kyiv's plans, which is why the threats keep coming (Photo: AFP)

Previously, Sergey Melnichuk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who was commander of the Aidar battalion before entering politics, made a similar threat against Hungary. He stated on a television program that if the Hungarians of Transcarpathia announced that they wanted to join Hungary,

The Ukrainian armed forces are ready to intervene, and the 128th Brigade needs only two hours to reach Lake Balaton.

The politician neglected to mention that if Ukraine were to attack Hungary, it would find itself facing NATO members, including the United States.

 

A Ukrainian Nazi Threatened PM Viktor Orban

In January, Dmitro Yarosh, commander of the Ukrainian armed group UDA and one of the most well-known and controversial figures among Ukrainian Nazis, made death threats against the Hungarian prime minister. He had previously played a key role in Ukraine both as a politician and a commander, and maintains good relations with Zelensky's inner circle. Yarosh was placed on Interpol's wanted list for his terrorism-related and extremist activities.

 

Ukraine Views Hungary as an Enemy

Politico, the official outlet of the Brussels elite, has published the latest joint Brussels-Kyiv battle plan, the five-point Zelensky plan. They have decided that Ukraine will be admitted to the EU as early as 2027. Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, said on Wednesday's broadcast of Igazsag oraja (Hour of Truth) that three of the five points in the plan concern the neutralization of Hungary. 


 

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky receives all manner of support from Brussels (Photo: AFP)

