Previously, Sergey Melnichuk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who was commander of the Aidar battalion before entering politics, made a similar threat against Hungary. He stated on a television program that if the Hungarians of Transcarpathia announced that they wanted to join Hungary,

The Ukrainian armed forces are ready to intervene, and the 128th Brigade needs only two hours to reach Lake Balaton.

The politician neglected to mention that if Ukraine were to attack Hungary, it would find itself facing NATO members, including the United States.