Hungary May Become the Next Target, Zbigniew Ziobro Warns

The Hungarian–Polish Institute of Freedom painted a grim picture of what a globalist government entails. The dismantling of the rule of law and the loosening of constitutional frameworks have already become a tangible reality in Poland, its report reveals. Magyar Nemzet spoke with former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro about these experiences and the lessons that also apply to Hungary.

2026. 02. 10. 15:58
Zbigniew Ziobro warns that Hungary may become the next target (Source: AFP)
Zbigniew Ziobro held a press conference last week titled 'Rule of Law In Tusk’s Poland'. At the briefing, the report 'War Around the Constitutional Court' was presented, revealing how Poland’s left-wing government is dismantling the rule of law. The former Justice Minister drew a stark parallel between the processes unfolding in Warsaw and a possible change of government in Hungary. Among other things, Magyar Nemzet asked Zbigniew Ziobro about the consequences of governance that prioritizes external interests over national ones.

Zbigniew Ziobro: Orbán Viktor hatékonyan védi Magyarországot a brüsszeli diktátumokkal szemben
Zbigniew Ziobro:  Viktor Orban effectively protects Hungary against Brussels' diktats (Photo: MTI) 

Zbigniew Ziobro Draws a Stark Parallel

Zbigniew Ziobro explained that the report shows how Donald Tusk — the Polish equivalent of Peter Magyar — is undermining the foundations of the rule of law by questioning the status of Poland’s Constitutional Court simply because it is not subordinate to him. He warned that this demonstrates how

virtually any state institution that stands in the way of the globalists’ complete takeover of power can be declared 'unlawful' under any pretext.

As an example, he cited the government’s refusal to publish Constitutional Court rulings that declare government measures unconstitutional — including the takeover of the prosecution service and the courts — by invoking the false narrative of "illegitimate Polish judges." He expressed outrage that this narrative was accepted without criticism by the European Court of Justice (CJEU), which issued a ruling setting a dangerous precedent. The court arrogated to itself the right to assess the composition and rulings of member states’ constitutional courts, he explained. In his view, this is a step toward dismantling sovereignty and an attempt to concentrate all key decisions in the hands of the EU centers in Brussels and Luxembourg.

Hungary — with Viktor Orban’s policy of sovereignty and protection of national interests — is clearly the next target of the same attack that Poland is facing today,

he stated.

He also pointed out that Donald Tusk has acted entirely unlawfully not only by effectively removing the Constitutional Court from the Polish legal order, but by doing the same to the Supreme Court. As an example, he noted that Tusk completely ignored a ruling of the Supreme Court’s criminal chamber, which found that the government side had unlawfully taken over the state prosecution service. He does not recognize the prerogatives of the President of the Republic of Poland either, dismissing the chief prosecutor without the legally required consent of the head of state, Zbigniew Ziobro listed.

Zbigniew Ziobro korábban azt mondta, hogy az Európai Unió elitje demoralizálódott
 The EU elite has become demoralized, Zbigniew Ziobro said (Photo: MTI)

Zbigniew Ziobro said the demoralization of Europe’s pseudo-elite has reached frightening proportions. In his view, one does not need to look far for examples. He recalled that the former head of EU diplomacy, Federica Mogherini was arrested recently.

She is suspected of involvement in a corruption and financial scandal linked to the organization of training programs for young diplomats.

He also recalled that Didier Reynders, former EU Justice Commissioner and long-serving Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium, is suspected of money laundering, including through participation in lottery games.

What a lucky man — winning large sums in the lottery almost every day! And not so long ago, both of them were threatening Poland and Hungary over the alleged lack of the rule of law,

he remarked, adding that now we can see how they define the "rule of law." And this is not the end, as similar scandals have involved Eurocrats at every level. He recalled a major scandal exposed by the French newspaper Liberation, in which politicians and judges made decisions in a hunting lodge over cognac. These people want to place themselves above the law and above the citizens of member states, he warned. As a telling example, he added that

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, did not even wait for the results of the Polish elections before calling Donald Tusk prime minister, publicly announcing that when she next meets him, he will 'already be prime minister.'

He noted that when governments inconvenient to Brussels are in power in countries such as Poland or Hungary, financial blackmail immediately begins: sanctions, withholding EU funds, forcing changes to democratically adopted decisions or rewriting laws according to diktats. In his view,

corruption, hypocrisy, and cynicism are the true face of the Eurocrats today.

Az amerikai képviselőház igazságügyi bizottsága megerősítette, hogy az EU beavatkozott nyolc európai választásba
 When governments inconvenient to Brussels are in power, financial blackmail immediately begins (Photo: AFP)

Zbigniew Ziobro was also asked about the consequences of governance that prioritizes external interests over national ones. He gave a dire answer, saying it would mean the loss of real independence — politically, economically, in terms of security, and even energy policy. In his view, it would mean a Hungary governed from Brussels, not from Budapest.

Policies driven by foreign interests, and not by the interests of its own citizens. Just like in my country.

He said that in Poland today, people pay the highest electricity prices in Europe, while gas prices are so high that winter heating bills reach the level of an average pension. He explained that this leads to overall price increases, as rising energy and fuel costs push up the price of all goods, including basic foodstuffs. He added that Poland now has the highest unemployment rate in five years, coupled with unprecedented state indebtedness, growing at the fastest rate in the European Union. He warned that blocking strategic investments, halting the development of river transport and ports, and preventing the construction of a modern airport and the Warsaw transport hub pose serious dangers for the future.

 If Brussels were to succeed in installing a subservient government in Budapest through similarly insidious means, that government would have to repay its debts (Photo: AFP)

He recalled that the current ruling party’s presidential candidate once candidly said: "Why should we build an airport in Warsaw when there is one in Berlin?" He added that this mindset typifies those who came to power in Warsaw with Brussels’ support.

The same thing would happen to Hungary in the event of a change of power. If Brussels were to succeed in installing a subservient government in Budapest through similarly insidious means, that government would have to repay its debts, just as Donald Tusk's team is doing now in Poland. Let there be no doubt about that,

he warned.

He also pointed out the unimaginable hypocrisy characterizing EU politics. He cited as an example that the same EU which accused Poland's previous government of violating the rule of law now applauds Tusk’s government for brazenly violating the constitution and seizing control of the courts and the prosecution service. He said that in defiance of the constitution, and in line with Brussels’ intentions, Poland is moving toward legalizing same-sex marriage, which would also open the door to adoption. He added that despite denials, thousands of illegal migrants have been admitted to Poland, committing crimes in the country.

Therefore, I ask you not to let yourselves be convinced by what Brussels and the politicians aligned with it claim. Because today, it is not Hungary but the European Union that has rule-of-law problems. It is not democracy when key decisions are made by a clan in Brussels or Berlin instead of the people concerned,

he stated. In his view, Hungarians in particular know this very well. He added that if the German government respected the rules of European asylum policy, there would be no migration crisis.

Viktor Orban’s government understands these mechanisms perfectly. It effectively protects Hungary against Brussels diktats and does not allow the country to be pushed in directions contrary to national interests. That is why it is being attacked so fiercely, using every possible tool,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland's former Justice Minister (Photo: AFP)

