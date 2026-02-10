Hungary May Become the Next Target, Zbigniew Ziobro Warns

Zbigniew Ziobro held a press conference last week titled 'Rule of Law In Tusk’s Poland'. At the briefing, the report 'War Around the Constitutional Court' was presented, revealing how Poland’s left-wing government is dismantling the rule of law. The former Justice Minister drew a stark parallel between the processes unfolding in Warsaw and a possible change of government in Hungary. Among other things, Magyar Nemzet asked Zbigniew Ziobro about the consequences of governance that prioritizes external interests over national ones.

Zbigniew Ziobro: Viktor Orban effectively protects Hungary against Brussels' diktats (Photo: MTI)

Zbigniew Ziobro Draws a Stark Parallel

Zbigniew Ziobro explained that the report shows how Donald Tusk — the Polish equivalent of Peter Magyar — is undermining the foundations of the rule of law by questioning the status of Poland’s Constitutional Court simply because it is not subordinate to him. He warned that this demonstrates how

virtually any state institution that stands in the way of the globalists’ complete takeover of power can be declared 'unlawful' under any pretext.

As an example, he cited the government’s refusal to publish Constitutional Court rulings that declare government measures unconstitutional — including the takeover of the prosecution service and the courts — by invoking the false narrative of "illegitimate Polish judges." He expressed outrage that this narrative was accepted without criticism by the European Court of Justice (CJEU), which issued a ruling setting a dangerous precedent. The court arrogated to itself the right to assess the composition and rulings of member states’ constitutional courts, he explained. In his view, this is a step toward dismantling sovereignty and an attempt to concentrate all key decisions in the hands of the EU centers in Brussels and Luxembourg.

Hungary — with Viktor Orban’s policy of sovereignty and protection of national interests — is clearly the next target of the same attack that Poland is facing today,

he stated.