PM Orban: An Election Is Not a Beauty Contest—or a Reality Show

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has drawn attention to the stakes of the April election, emphasizing that leadership, crisis management, and international negotiating experience truly matter. In a social media post, the prime minister posed what he called an “unusual question,” using it to underscore the weight of the decision facing voters.

2026. 02. 06. 15:22
In his latest Facebook post, PM Orban opened with a provocative thought experiment, asking whether at any point over the past four years anyone had felt the country would have been better off under the opposition’s former prime ministerial candidate instead of his own leadership.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

“Let me ask an unusual question,” the prime minister wrote. “Was there a single moment in the past four years when anyone sighed and thought, ‘If only Peter Marki-Zay were leading the country right now?’”

PM Orban argued that this is what elections ultimately come down to: deciding who should be entrusted with leading the nation.

That’s what an election is really about—who we trust with the country. When we were negotiating with the Russians to ensure a steady supply of affordable gas here at home, did anyone miss the presence of the former left-wing prime ministerial candidate and his ‘great ideas’ in the room?

he posed the question.

He went on to pose similar questions about other high-stakes moments:

Or when we were battling Brussels to preserve utility cost reductions—did anyone think it would be better if Marki-Zay were representing Hungary? Or when Ukrainian and EU leaders were trying to drag us into the war?

At the close of his post, PM Orban urged voters to reflect seriously on the responsibility that comes with casting a ballot, stressing that governing requires being prepared and having experience—not popularity.

“Let us remember this again in April,” the prime minister concluded. “An election is not a beauty contest, and it is not a reality show. Leading a country requires knowledge, experience—and a sound, sure choice,”

the prime minister emphasized.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Facebook/Viktor Orban)


