PM Orban: I Will Uphold the Hungarian People’s Decision—Whether Zelensky Likes It or Not

“In the past week, political attacks coming from Ukraine have escalated to a new level. President Zelensky has directly entered Hungary’s election campaign, positioning himself against the Hungarian government,” PM Orban wrote on his social media page.

The prime minister added that when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attacks him personally for the Hungarian government’s refusal to support Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU membership, he is in fact challenging the sovereign will of the Hungarian people. PM Orban pointed out that in the Voks 2025 vote, Hungarians made it clear they do not support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

As prime minister of Hungary, it is my duty to enforce the decision of the Hungarian people. And I will do so—again and again. Whether President Zelensky likes it or not,

PM Orban concluded.