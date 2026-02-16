Rendkívüli

PM Orban: I Will Uphold the Hungarian People’s Decision—Whether Zelensky Likes It or Not

According to the prime minister, the Ukrainian president is calling into question the sovereign decision of the Hungarian people regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 16. 9:54
“In the past week, political attacks coming from Ukraine have escalated to a new level. President Zelensky has directly entered Hungary’s election campaign, positioning himself against the Hungarian government,” PM Orban wrote on his social media page.

The prime minister added that when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attacks him personally for the Hungarian government’s refusal to support Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU membership, he is in fact challenging the sovereign will of the Hungarian people. PM Orban pointed out that in the Voks 2025 vote, Hungarians made it clear they do not support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

As prime minister of Hungary, it is my duty to enforce the decision of the Hungarian people. And I will do so—again and again. Whether President Zelensky likes it or not,

PM Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his State of the Nation address at the Varkert Bazar on February 14, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Akos Kaiser)


Bogár László
Zé terv

Az európai integráció, amelynek ez a történelmileg legutolsó megjelenési formája, amit Európai Uniónak hívnak, ugyanúgy amerikai birodalmi projekt, mint a NATO, az egyik a megszállás hatalomgazdasági, a másik a katonai intézményrendszere.

