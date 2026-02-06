Orbán ViktorfloridábanDonald Trumpbarátság
PM Orban: That’s What Good Friends Are For + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed how he views Donald Trump “putting his money on orange.” “We are living in wartime, and we need every friend we can get,” Hungary's prime minister said.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 06. 12:59
In a video posted on his social media page, PM Orban responded to the remark that U.S. President Donald Trump had “placed his bet on orange, [the color of Fidesz].” He captioned the video simply: “That’s what good friends are for…”

Washington, 2025. november 8. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Donald Trump amerikai elnök (b) fogadja Orbán Viktor miniszterelnököt a washingtoni Fehér Házban 2025. november 7-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
U.S. President Donald Trump receives Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House in Washington on November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Kaiser Akos).

Asked about the comment, PM Orban initially replied with humor. “He lives in Florida—oranges do very well there,” the prime minister said, before striking a more serious tone.

But seriously, what I have to say is this: we are living in wartime, and we need every friend we can get—the stronger and bigger, the better,

he stated.

PM Orban concluded his remarks with a clear message, signaling that Hungary welcomes strong political partners.

"We're glad,"

the prime minister said.

As previously reported, Donald Trump has pledged his unconditional support to Viktor Orban.

“I was proud to endorse Viktor’s reelection in 2022, and am honored to do so again," the U.S. president wrote. “He is a true friend, a fighter, and a winner, who has my complete and total endorsement for reelection as prime minister of Hungary. He will never let the great people of Hungary down,” the U.S. president wrote.

Viktor Orban also addressed Trump’s endorsement in an interview on Kossuth Radio, explaining what it means that the current U.S. president has offered him complete backing.

Our philosophy is to gather friends,

the prime minister said. He added that circumstances have changed since 2022, noting that in the elections four years ago the U.S. leadership at the time supported Hungary’s left-wing opposition.

“There is a long-standing alliance with U.S. President Donald Trump,” PM Orban said. He emphasized that on the issue of the war in Ukraine, Hungary is the only country consistently arguing that had Donald Trump been president, the war would never have broken out.

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump receives Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House in Washington DC on November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser).


