In the video, PM Orban warns that Zelensky’s decision to halt the operation of the Druzhba pipeline amounts to direct political pressure aimed at influencing Hungary’s democratic process. Brussels and Kyiv are determined to install a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary—at any cost.
PM Orban: Zelensky and Brussels Want a Pro-Ukraine Government in Hungary
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted to his Facebook page that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shut down the Druzhba oil pipeline in an attempt to interfere in Hungary’s elections. According to PM Orban, Brussels and Kyiv are determined to install a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary—at any cost.
We will find a way to ensure there is no Russian oil,
Zelensky can be heard saying in the video, followed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declaring, “It is time to get rid of dirty Russian fossil fuels completely.”
According to the video, Brussels has found a partner in Hungarian opposition figure Peter Magyar, who it claims is unwilling to stand up to EU demands. Magyar is shown stating:
We will eliminate dependence on Russian energy.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
The video further asserts that
at Brussels’ request, the Tisza Party would ban affordable Russian energy from Hungary, end the government’s utility price reductions, and send Hungarian funds to Ukraine.
“In contrast, Fidesz is the safe choice,” the video concludes.
PM Orban’s message frames the upcoming election as a decisive choice between protecting Hungary’s energy security and sovereignty—or yielding to pressure from Brussels and Kyiv.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary Halts Diesel Exports to Ukraine
Hungary's energy supply is secure despite Ukraine's political blackmail.
Druzhba Has Run Dry, Mol Keeps Its Refineries Alive at Higher Cost
Ukraine refuses to open the valves while Brussels looks on with satisfaction.
Tamas Menczer: No One Can Endanger Hungary’s Energy Security, Not Even Zelensky + Video
Fidesz's Communications Director was today's guest on the program The Hour of Truth.
Balazs Hidveghi: Say No to Brussels’ War Plans + Video
This is why filling out the national petition is important.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary Halts Diesel Exports to Ukraine
Hungary's energy supply is secure despite Ukraine's political blackmail.
Druzhba Has Run Dry, Mol Keeps Its Refineries Alive at Higher Cost
Ukraine refuses to open the valves while Brussels looks on with satisfaction.
Tamas Menczer: No One Can Endanger Hungary’s Energy Security, Not Even Zelensky + Video
Fidesz's Communications Director was today's guest on the program The Hour of Truth.
Balazs Hidveghi: Say No to Brussels’ War Plans + Video
This is why filling out the national petition is important.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!