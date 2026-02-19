Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Zelensky and Brussels Want a Pro-Ukraine Government in Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted to his Facebook page that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shut down the Druzhba oil pipeline in an attempt to interfere in Hungary’s elections. According to PM Orban, Brussels and Kyiv are determined to install a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary—at any cost.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 19. 10:01
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
In the video, PM Orban warns that Zelensky’s decision to halt the operation of the Druzhba pipeline amounts to direct political pressure aimed at influencing Hungary’s democratic process. Brussels and Kyiv are determined to install a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary—at any cost.

PM Oban: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shut down the Druzhba oil pipeline in an attempt to interfere in Hungary’s elections (Photo: AFP)

We will find a way to ensure there is no Russian oil,

Zelensky can be heard saying in the video, followed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declaring, “It is time to get rid of dirty Russian fossil fuels completely.”

According to the video, Brussels has found a partner in Hungarian opposition figure Peter Magyar, who it claims is unwilling to stand up to EU demands. Magyar is shown stating: 

We will eliminate dependence on Russian energy.

The video further asserts that

at Brussels’ request, the Tisza Party would ban affordable Russian energy from Hungary, end the government’s utility price reductions, and send Hungarian funds to Ukraine.

“In contrast, Fidesz is the safe choice,” the video concludes.

PM Orban’s message frames the upcoming election as a decisive choice between protecting Hungary’s energy security and sovereignty—or yielding to pressure from Brussels and Kyiv.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

