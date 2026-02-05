főpolgármesterszentkirályi alexandrakarácsony gergelymagyar péterpride - díjatfidesz
Szentkiralyi: This Is the Consequence of Peter Magyar’s Hate-Driven Politics + Video

The government has done everything that can reasonably be done under the current economic conditions—and has even overdelivered, said Alexandra Szentkiralyi, leader of the Fidesz caucus in the Budapest municipal assembly, during Thursday’s broadcast of Hour of Truth. She warned that what many people now take for granted would no longer be guaranteed after a change of government, as the focus would shift from families to profit.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi (Source: Screenshot)
“This has been a very good February. Many of the measures the government planned to introduce starting in 2026 are already being rolled out,” Szentkiralyi said, listing higher wages, an increased minimum wage, personal income tax exemptions for mothers of two, the 13th- and 14th-month pensions, pay raises in the social sector, and salary increases for teachers. According to the Budapest Fidesz caucus leader, given the economic situation, the government has not only done what was possible, but exceeded expectations. “By contrast, the opposition’s attitude once again is that all of this is simply what is ‘owed,’ to the people,” she said.

Szentkirályi Alexandra
Alexandra Szentkiralyi: In the event of a change of government, the focus will shift from families to profit (Photo: Screenshot)

Szentkiralyi added that people tend to think that what is already in their pockets will stay there—but few consider that this is by no means guaranteed.

In the event of a change of government, where people with multinational corporate and globalist backgrounds come to power, the focus would instantly shift from families to profit. This is a zero-sum game—there is no scenario in which both families and the multinationals get to keep the money,

she warned.

Our Voice Matters—Hungary Has Become a Global Example

Commenting on Balazs Csercsa, who recently defected from the Tisza Party, Szentkiralyi said this was yet another example of Peter Magyar’s camp saying one thing publicly while planning another behind closed doors. “Two sets of documents are in the works—one for show and one that is real. The real one is the convergence program tailored to Brussels’ expectations,” she said. She added that left-wing economists such as Andras Karman and Laszlo Keri have already let it slip that they support progressive taxation, consider utility price cuts a “sham,” and would scrap the 13th-month pension.

Szentkiralyi noted that Hungarians are not used to receiving this level of international attention. “During the Bajnai government, we were told how wonderful the Western world was, and that if multinational corporations flowed in, everything would be better. What actually happened was that they bought up half the country,” she said. “Today, it’s no longer just about filling their pockets—there is also an unprecedented level of hostility directed at the Hungarian government.”

The reason for this, in her view, is simple:

Our voice now matters globally. We have become an example—especially after Prime Minister Viktor Orban correctly warned years ago what mass migration would bring. The level of interference coming from Brussels today is reaching 'science fiction' proportions,

 she explained.

Brussels Is Interfering in Elections

Szentkiralyi also addressed a recent U.S. report revealing how the European Commission interferes in elections through social media. Program host Balazs Nemeth pointed out that this means content critical of migration or LGBT ideology will receive reduced reach online. Szentkiralyi called it alarming that Brussels seeks to dictate what people are allowed to think—and silences views that diverge from its own.

So a legal committee can openly state that over the past ten years—on issues from COVID to migration to gender—any opinion that doesn’t align with theirs has been suppressed or banned. And they still call themselves champions of sovereignty? 

she remarked.

She stressed that as long as Viktor Orban leads Hungary, the country will stay out of the war. “He is a steady-handed leader who has said ‘no’ to Brussels many times before, and he will not hide now. 

He will guarantee that Hungary remains out of the war,

she said.

The politician also pointed to what she described as disguised war taxes in Western Europe, citing the Netherlands' "liberty contribution" as an example. “They are determined to go down this path and want to drag everyone along with them. If a country like Hungary stays out, it exposes the dead end they’ve chosen—morally and politically. That’s why they want to force everyone into it,” she argued.

Turning to Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, Szentkiralyi criticized him for accepting a Pride award while the capital is “in shambles.” She noted that 

even left-wing district mayors have criticized him over lack of snow removal and of filling potholes, saying he once again failed to prepare for winter conditions.

“Those who think ahead sign contracts for winter snow removal and maintenance in the fall. That didn’t happen this time,” she said, adding that mayors from the 2nd and 3rd districts—and even Akos Hadhazy—have publicly rebuked the mayor.

According to Szentkiralyi, Karacsony’s strategy is to blame others instead of fulfilling basic responsibilities, despite being mayor for all of Budapest, not just those in support of a particular political camp.

In closing, she contrasted Viktor Orban with what she described as a condescending opposition figure who looks down on large segments of the country.

“The prime minister believes in this nation, respects Hungarians, and wants a winning country,”

she said. “Rural Hungarians, contrary to what the opposition leader thinks, are not ignorant—they understand issues like migration and gender perfectly well.”

She emphasized that Hungary’s economic achievements must not be jeopardized, which is precisely why the country must stay out of the war. “Entering the conflict would undermine everything we have achieved so far,” she concluded.

Cover photo: Alexandra Szentkiralyi (Source: Screenshot)

 

