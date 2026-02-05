Szentkiralyi: This Is the Consequence of Peter Magyar’s Hate-Driven Politics + Video

“This has been a very good February. Many of the measures the government planned to introduce starting in 2026 are already being rolled out,” Szentkiralyi said, listing higher wages, an increased minimum wage, personal income tax exemptions for mothers of two, the 13th- and 14th-month pensions, pay raises in the social sector, and salary increases for teachers. According to the Budapest Fidesz caucus leader, given the economic situation, the government has not only done what was possible, but exceeded expectations. “By contrast, the opposition’s attitude once again is that all of this is simply what is ‘owed,’ to the people,” she said.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi: In the event of a change of government, the focus will shift from families to profit (Photo: Screenshot)

Szentkiralyi added that people tend to think that what is already in their pockets will stay there—but few consider that this is by no means guaranteed.

In the event of a change of government, where people with multinational corporate and globalist backgrounds come to power, the focus would instantly shift from families to profit. This is a zero-sum game—there is no scenario in which both families and the multinationals get to keep the money,

she warned.

Our Voice Matters—Hungary Has Become a Global Example

Commenting on Balazs Csercsa, who recently defected from the Tisza Party, Szentkiralyi said this was yet another example of Peter Magyar’s camp saying one thing publicly while planning another behind closed doors. “Two sets of documents are in the works—one for show and one that is real. The real one is the convergence program tailored to Brussels’ expectations,” she said. She added that left-wing economists such as Andras Karman and Laszlo Keri have already let it slip that they support progressive taxation, consider utility price cuts a “sham,” and would scrap the 13th-month pension.

Szentkiralyi noted that Hungarians are not used to receiving this level of international attention. “During the Bajnai government, we were told how wonderful the Western world was, and that if multinational corporations flowed in, everything would be better. What actually happened was that they bought up half the country,” she said. “Today, it’s no longer just about filling their pockets—there is also an unprecedented level of hostility directed at the Hungarian government.”