Miklos Szantho: The Numbers Don’t Lie—Election Campaign Unfolds in the Shadow of Brussels and Kyiv

What was your reaction to Peter Magyar accusing you and the Center for Fundamental Rights of lying, despite the clear data from the National Election Office showing that Magyar’s group returned 13,806 signature forms for nominees, making it physically impossible for them to have collected 250,000 or even 300,000 signatures, given that each sheet can contain a maximum of eight signatures?

Based on Peter Magyar’s track record so far, it has almost become a reliable indicator that whoever he accuses of lying is very likely telling the truth. The same scenario played out again. On Saturday, he made a massive false claim when he triumphantly announced that the Tisza Party had gathered 250,000 signatures, while the official data obtained by the Center for Fundamental Rights from the National Election Office clearly shows that the number of forms issued to them that day would have been sufficient for no more than 110,000 signatures. This is not a matter of political debate—it is simple mathematics. If one sheet can contain a maximum of eight signatures, then with 13,806 returned sheets, the claim of 250,000 to 300,000 signatures simply does not add up. What we are seeing is the familiar pattern of double-speak: grandiose exaggerations in public, contrasted with stubborn, irrefutable data behind the scenes. Peter Magyar’s two-faced approach is not merely exaggeration; it is a consistent contradiction of the facts. And facts, however inconvenient, are stubborn things.

Photo: Attila Polyak

According to multiple consistent sources, Peter Magyar convened a crisis meeting in which he acknowledged that despite favorable polling, the Tisza Party could lose in most individual districts. He also warned of a brutal smear campaign and suggested that if they lose, he will likely leave Hungary. The Center for Fundamental Rights also conducts regular polling—how do you assess the race? And what does it reveal that less than 50 days before the election, Magyar is preparing his party for defeat?

In recent weeks, even the left has begun to rediscover its sense of reality. A growing number of voices are acknowledging that Fidesz–KDNP could ultimately win the election. Reliable polling institutes such as Szazadveg, Nezopont, and the Center for Fundamental Rights have consistently measured a government-party lead since last fall—pollster Median, in my view, is not conducting public opinion research but public opinion shaping. Four years ago, their final forecast was off by 16 percentage points, so now, following a “go big or go home” approach, they have floated a 20-point lead for Tisza. That does not mean the race is over. Difficult, eventful weeks lie ahead, the stakes are enormous, and the contest will be fierce. However, based on the current numbers, the governing parties are in the lead. That makes it particularly telling that Peter Magyar has begun preparing his own supporters for defeat. The left-wing media conglomerate and self-appointed “experts” have once again revived the familiar narrative of alleged election fraud. This recycled false narrative serves three purposes. First, it provides a ready-made explanation in case the Tisza Party loses. Second, it serves to mobilize supporters for potential unrest. If Fidesz–KDNP wins but by a narrower margin than in 2022, the script will already be prepared: “we told you so.” This could be used to stir unrest, especially in Budapest. Third—and perhaps most importantly—there is the international dimension. This is no longer just political rhetoric but formally framed, though false, legal-style arguments. If doubts can be planted about the legitimacy of the election, Brussels, international organizations, and parts of the global media can easily latch onto that narrative. From that point forward, the issue becomes one of sovereignty. If they succeed in creating the impression that the Hungarian government is “illegitimate,” it could have unforeseeable consequences in EU decision-making. Such a narrative could become a geopolitical tool—for example, Hungary’s prime minister might not be invited to key EU meetings on Ukraine or war financing, potentially clearing the way for Ukraine’s EU accession.