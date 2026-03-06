PM Orban Visits Freed Hungarian POWs + Video

During the meeting, he spoke warmly with Albert and Csaba and asked about their condition after regaining their freedom. PM Orban assured the two Transcarpathian Hungarians that they are now safe and that no one will be able to take them away again.

No one can touch you, no one can take you anywhere. You are free men—you are free to do whatever you please,

the prime minister said.

Cover photo: Prisoners of war from Transcarpathia brought home from Russia (Photo: AFP)