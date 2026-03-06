Rendkívüli

Ukrán titkosszolgálati tisztet fogott el a NAV, aranytömböket és pénzt szállítottak

Orbán Viktorhadifoglyoklátogatás
magyar

PM Orban Visits Freed Hungarian POWs + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid a visit to the hospital to meet the two men from Transcarpathia who were recently brought home from Russia. Albert and Csaba expressed their gratitude to the Hungarian prime minister while also showing the injuries they suffered on the front lines.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 06. 11:29
Prisoners of war from Transcarpathia brought home from Russia (Photo: AFP)
As previously reported, the two ethnic Hungarian prisoners of war from Transcarpathia arrived home from Russia during the night. They were among those who, according to Hungarian officials, had been sent to the front by Ukraine through forced conscription. The men returned to Hungary together with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. PM Orban announced the development on his social media page, writing: “Mission accomplished! Welcome to Hungary, Csaba and Albert!”

Orbán Viktor meglátogatta a kórházban Csabát és Albertet
Later PM Viktor Orban visited freed POWs Csaba and Albert in the hospital (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Orban recently posted news about the event on his Facebook page, stating that he had visited Csaba and Albert, two Hungarians from Transcarpathia who had been freed from captivity. They had been victims of forced conscription in Ukraine and sent to the front, where they were taken prisoner by the Russians.

During the meeting, he spoke warmly with Albert and Csaba and asked about their condition after regaining their freedom. PM Orban assured the two Transcarpathian Hungarians that they are now safe and that no one will be able to take them away again.

No one can touch you, no one can take you anywhere. You are free men—you are free to do whatever you please,

the prime minister said.

Cover photo: Prisoners of war from Transcarpathia brought home from Russia (Photo: AFP)

