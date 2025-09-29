ukrajnaHarcosok órájaOrbán ViktorháborúDonald TrumpMagyar Péter
PM Orban: The Gloves Are Off—Major Legal Consequences Ahead + Video

The pro-nation camp’s digital “conquest of the homeland” is progressing well, Prime Minister Viktor Orban reported on the Fighters’ Hour program. In his view, conservative forces must reclaim the online space, which has long been the playground of “political lunatics.” Mr. Orban considers Peter Magyar a fool, but says he must be taken seriously, since the country has already been brought down before by half-mad figures unleashed upon it. Concerning the “Szolo Street fake news scandal,” Hungary's PM said it is not only honor that must be defended, but also the functioning of the government and the state.

2025. 09. 29. 15:41
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Fighters' Hour program (Source: Facebook)
“We are looking better now, because many have realized it can't be done any other way,” PM Orban said on the Fighters’ Hour about the progress of the digital conquest campaign. He added that many on the right instinctively shun 'facelessness', as the national side is associated with seriousness, responsibility, standing firm—while the internet tends to foster hiding, anonymity, taunts, sneakiness, and fakery. “It looks like a murky world, but since it has great influence, and doesn’t necessarily have to remain as it is, if we enter it with our own character, we can change the space itself,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Fighters' Hour (Source: Facebook)

Mr. Orban pointed to the problem of modern politics often merging with entertainment. Online everything is short, instantaneous and sensationalist—

conditions that suit “lunatics” and the connection of  “half-baked politicians".

"The opposition forces are all like this,” he added, noting the right's great challenge as maintaining its seriousness but also establishing itself in the digital arena.

He emphasized the government’s mission: to make Hungary great. He posed the question: after a Gyurcsany-style Hungary, how many years does it take to rebuild greatness? While much has been achieved in the last fifteen years, he admitted it is still not enough. Even within Fidesz there is debate: some say Hungary is only 50% of the way there, others say 70%.

Turning to the subject of fake news, Viktor Orban explained that he usually lets such attacks pass, but Deputy PM Zsolt Semjen stood his ground in this case—and rightly so, because what was launched was a “blood libel” that cannot be ignored. According to the PM, 

the Szolo Street disinformation scandal was part of a foreign-linked attempt to topple the government.

“This is an attack on the government’s ability to act. Not only honor, but the state’s operability must be defended. There is and will be retribution,” he declared.

Hungary's Prime Minister underlined that there will be legal consequences to the Szollo Street disinformation scandal (Source: Facebook)

“The government side never accused anyone of committing crimes. This isn't just the expressing of opinions of one another. In this case, ministers were accused of criminal offenses. The liberals are twisting the facts,” he said.

Viktor Orban added that he could produce a long list of smear campaigns launched against him and his family, and noted that 

leading opposition politicians—from Peter Magyar to Klara Dobrev—joined in. 

It doesn’t seem like there is no one orchestrating this whole thing, he remarked, insisting those who joined in knew perfectly well that they were committing a crime and that legal consequences would follow.

Addressing criticism that police reacted too quickly, Orban said that whenever child abuse is alleged, authorities must act immediately. “Serious professionals work in this field—thousands of them. And the "rotten apples" must be thrown out at once,” he said.

 

Peter Magyar Was Sent by Brussels

PM Orban dismissed MP Akos Hadhazy as “crazy” and someone to be pitied rather than taken seriously. In Parliament he had previously strapped a phone to his chest and was looking for tubs.

He recalled that at an event Peter Magyar once spoke of what turned out to be a staged, self-attack. 

“Despite Peter Magyar being a fool, he must also be taken seriously. We’ve seen before how halfwits brought upon us have caused disaster. Mihaly Karolyi was a halfwit sent by the French, Szalasi by the Germans, Rakosi by the Russians. Now Peter Magyar is sent by the Brussels crowd,” 

the PM argued.

He singled out one of Magyar’s allies, who published the children's book "Csipkejozsika" a homosexual take on Sleeping Beauty. “Is that normal?” Orban asked. He then recalled another key Tisza Party politician Zoltan Tar’s remark that certain matters must not be discussed until after the elections, and mentioned the party's “general” who, consumed by vanity, carried a weapon to campaign events.

“Politics is deadly serious,” Orban stressed. “A single decision can bring terrible damage if the helm of government falls into the hands of the Brussels types.”

The middle class would suffer under the Tisza tax package, Hungary's Prime Minister says (Source: Facebook)

The Tisza-linked expert “doesn’t like the people,” the Prime Minister commented, after host Balazs Nemeth showed a video in which Maria Zita Petschnig criticized family support programs.

The prime minister pointed out that 

for the wealth tax planned by Tisza, it would be necessary to know how much wealth each person has.

The state would have to keep records and verify them. Hungary has already gone through this once, and everyone hated it.

Viktor Orban described the government’s philosophy as: low tax rates, but everyone pays. The Tisza party, however, is talking about creating a new tax authority bureaucracy, which would once again hurt the middle class.

Hungary is a thousand-year-old state; everything has already happened here, it's all been tried. “What was already tried here and turned out badly, I don’t recommend bringing back,” the Prime Minister remarked.

 

No Attacks on Ukraine from the West

On Hungarian drones that, according to Ukrainian sources, violated Ukrainian airspace, the PM Orban said Kyiv should focus on the drones flying in from the east; no one will attack them from here. Ukraine’s accusations were refuted by both the Hungarian Foreign Minister and the Defense Ministry, and Mr. Orban said he trusts his ministers. He also remarked that Ukraine lost its sovereignty when the Russians occupied a significant part of its territory, and the remainder is maintained by the West.

Viktor Orban said he does not understand the posture of Western Europeans, who act as if they are in danger. In his view, we must not lose our heads: Russia has 130 million people, while the EU has 400 million. The EU is a massive economy; Russia’s is much smaller. Militarily and economically, Russia is weaker than us. Yet EU leaders act as if we are the weak ones.

He revealed that he spends a great deal of time every day dealing with the war issue. It takes up many work hours of his life. If a situation like the one in Poland with Russian drones were to arise in Hungary, there would be a response. He added that he cannot understand why some Hungarians rejoice at measures that harm Hungary and its people, effectively rooting for the other side.

The PM made it clear that Russian gas and oil will certainly continue to arrive. The agreed price is lower than what it would be from other sources. If we buy more expensively, we must also sell more expensively, and Hungarian families would have to pay more.

“Why would it be good if Hungarian families had to pay more?” 

Viktor Orban asked.

PM Orban: The war in Ukraine cannot be won on the battlefield (Source: Facebook)

The Prime Minister said he also explained over the phone to U.S. President Donald Trump why Hungary buys Russian oil and gas. As he noted, the two leaders are not subordinate to one another; they head sovereign states, and sometimes they ask each other about certain issues. “Hungary is not a servant nation,” he added.

He stressed that colonizing attitudes have resurfaced in Europe in conjunction with Ukraine. They think they have the right to take what remains of Ukraine. Behind it all is the exploitation of Ukrainians, while presenting it as if they were defending Ukraine, Orban remarked.

Hungary's leader said the American President often asks him about the war situation, and he told him that the war is already decided—it is only a matter of when and who will reach a deal with the Russians.

In Viktor Orban’s view, this war cannot be won on the battlefield.

Ukraine could only win if hundreds of thousands of combat troops arrived at the front lines from Western Europe or the United States. But that would mean world war—and nobody wants that.

At the end of the program, the Czech elections were also discussed. The Prime Minister noted that last time, Andrej Babis’s party was also the strongest, but could not form a government, just as happened in Hungary in 2002. Viktor Orban revealed that for him, every campaign is a major lesson, he learns a lot from them, and he keeps an eye on what Andrej Babis is doing.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Fighters' Hour program (Source: Facebook)


