PM Orban: The Gloves Are Off—Major Legal Consequences Ahead + Video

“We are looking better now, because many have realized it can't be done any other way,” PM Orban said on the Fighters’ Hour about the progress of the digital conquest campaign. He added that many on the right instinctively shun 'facelessness', as the national side is associated with seriousness, responsibility, standing firm—while the internet tends to foster hiding, anonymity, taunts, sneakiness, and fakery. “It looks like a murky world, but since it has great influence, and doesn’t necessarily have to remain as it is, if we enter it with our own character, we can change the space itself,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Fighters' Hour (Source: Facebook)

Mr. Orban pointed to the problem of modern politics often merging with entertainment. Online everything is short, instantaneous and sensationalist—

conditions that suit “lunatics” and the connection of “half-baked politicians".

"The opposition forces are all like this,” he added, noting the right's great challenge as maintaining its seriousness but also establishing itself in the digital arena.

He emphasized the government’s mission: to make Hungary great. He posed the question: after a Gyurcsany-style Hungary, how many years does it take to rebuild greatness? While much has been achieved in the last fifteen years, he admitted it is still not enough. Even within Fidesz there is debate: some say Hungary is only 50% of the way there, others say 70%.

Turning to the subject of fake news, Viktor Orban explained that he usually lets such attacks pass, but Deputy PM Zsolt Semjen stood his ground in this case—and rightly so, because what was launched was a “blood libel” that cannot be ignored. According to the PM,

the Szolo Street disinformation scandal was part of a foreign-linked attempt to topple the government.

“This is an attack on the government’s ability to act. Not only honor, but the state’s operability must be defended. There is and will be retribution,” he declared.

Hungary's Prime Minister underlined that there will be legal consequences to the Szollo Street disinformation scandal (Source: Facebook)

“The government side never accused anyone of committing crimes. This isn't just the expressing of opinions of one another. In this case, ministers were accused of criminal offenses. The liberals are twisting the facts,” he said.