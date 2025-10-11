Tisza's Red Herring: Voice of the Nation Vote Masks Data Leak Scandal

Peter Magyar is trying to divert attention from the Ukrainian data leak scandal with the second Voice of the Nation vote.
But just how credible or secure can this public opinion vote be, when nearly twenty thousand of their own supporters’ personal data have apparently fallen into Ukrainian However, the key question now is this:
Will the results come from Kyiv or from Brussels?
Magyar and His Team Point the Finger at the Government, Tisza Supporters Blame the Party, the Ukrainians Are Satisfied
While Peter Magyar boasts that more than 200,000 people have already responded to Tisza’s questions, tensions are growing within the party over the data leak scandal. And no wonder,
because the Tisza app was developed by a Ukrainian company called PettersonApps. The company, employing over one hundred people, is led by Oleh Ostroverkh, an open supporter of Volodymyr Zelensky who, through an NGO, has reportedly been involved in developing drone technologies for the Ukrainian military.
Another revealing detail: Miroslav Tokar, the PettersonApps employee who developed and administered the Tisza Vilag (Tisza World) application, deleted or hid all his social media profiles after his name and connections became public.
Despite the clear Ukrainian links, Mark Radnai, Tisza’s vice president, has tried to shift blame onto the Hungarian government. In his statement, he claimed that the scandal was the result of an illegal secret service and political smear operation.
According to our ongoing internal investigation, Tisza’s databases were targeted as part of a coordinated intelligence operation, and there is strong suspicion that one of Tisza’s own volunteers with access to those databases was an infiltrator from Orban's intelligence services,
reads the letter signed by Mark Radnai. The letter also notes that the party realized something was wrong as early as September 12. Despite this, the party remained silent and denied the data leak scandal for days, even after the revealing article published by Index.