Tisza's Red Herring: Voice of the Nation Vote Masks Data Leak Scandal

The fact that the data of more than 18,000 Hungarian citizens has been leaked makes people vulnerable to attack, warned security expert Jozsef Horvath.

"This is serious. The Ukrainian connection keeps reappearing. Professionally, I always say that one incident is a coincidence, two is a warning, three means a pattern," said the director of the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute after the scandal erupted.

Brussels’ Child

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also addressed the issue, pointing out that "Ukrainians have actively infiltrated Hungarian politics. The Tisza Party is a pro-Ukrainian formation, and Ukraine will do everything it can to help Tisza take power."

The Ukrainians are already inside your smartphone,

PM Orban added. He pointed out that no matter what Peter Magyar does, Brussels will protect him, just as they will in the immunity case. “They've poured so much money in the Tisza Party, they can't afford not to hold onto it, because otherwise their chances in the election will certainly dwindle. We can say that they are running after their money. So no matter what Peter Magyar does, they will not lift his immunity," he added.

Proceedings have been initiated due to the latest data leak scandal involving the Tisza Party. The president of the National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (NAIH) described the case as serious if the personal data of 18,000 people was indeed affected. Tamas Lanczi, head of the Sovereignty Protection Office, indicated that the purpose of the investigation is to clarify the facts and obtain all relevant information about what kind of data was leaked, how many people were affected, what the database contained, and what kind of protection it had.

Pointless Questions

The second Voice of the Nation vote, launched on October 1 and accessible only through the Tisza Vilag app, opens with this question: "Do you agree that a Tisza government should reduce the income tax for minimum wage earners to 9 percent and grant significant tax relief to all Hungarian fellow citizens earning below the national average?"

It’s worth recalling that the first Voice of the Nation vote also turned out to be irrelevant after it became public that the Tisza Party was actually preparing for a tax hike.

Participants can also respond to questions about pensions, though the survey omits that Peter Magyar’s team has floated the idea of putting elderly citizens in nursing homes. The questionnaire also mentions a proposed wealth tax and expanded family benefits (?), which seems a little dubious, given that Tisza's proposed new tax would in reality take substantial sums out of family pockets.