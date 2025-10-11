Nemzet HangjaTisza-adóMagyar Péter
magyar

Tisza's Red Herring: Voice of the Nation Vote Masks Data Leak Scandal

While Magyar and his team point the finger at the government, and Tisza supporters blame the party, the Ukrainians are satisfied.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 10. 11. 15:45
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Magyar is trying to divert attention from the Ukrainian data leak scandal with the second Voice of the Nation vote.

 The Ukrainians can be pleased after obtaining nearly twenty thousand Hungarians’ personal data through the Tisza Party’s app (Source: Facebook)

But just how credible or secure can this public opinion vote be, when nearly twenty thousand of their own supporters’ personal data have apparently fallen into Ukrainian However, the key question now is this: 

Will the results come from Kyiv or from Brussels?

Magyar and His Team Point the Finger at the Government, Tisza Supporters Blame the Party, the Ukrainians Are Satisfied

While Peter Magyar boasts that more than 200,000 people have already responded to Tisza’s questions, tensions are growing within the party over the data leak scandal. And no wonder,

because the Tisza app was developed by a Ukrainian company called PettersonApps. The company, employing over one hundred people, is led by Oleh Ostroverkh, an open supporter of Volodymyr Zelensky who, through an NGO, has reportedly been involved in developing drone technologies for the Ukrainian military.

Another revealing detail: Miroslav Tokar, the PettersonApps employee who developed and administered the Tisza Vilag (Tisza World) application, deleted or hid all his social media profiles after his name and connections became public.

Oleh Ostroverkh (Source: Facebook)

Despite the clear Ukrainian links, Mark Radnai, Tisza’s vice president, has tried to shift blame onto the Hungarian government. In his statement, he claimed that the scandal was the result of an illegal secret service and political smear operation.

According to our ongoing internal investigation, Tisza’s databases were targeted as part of a coordinated intelligence operation, and there is strong suspicion that one of Tisza’s own volunteers with access to those databases was an infiltrator from Orban's intelligence services,

reads the letter signed by Mark Radnai. The letter also notes that the party realized something was wrong as early as September 12. Despite this, the party remained silent and denied the data leak scandal for days, even after the revealing article published by Index.

The fact that the data of more than 18,000 Hungarian citizens has been leaked makes people vulnerable to attack, warned security expert Jozsef Horvath.

"This is serious. The Ukrainian connection keeps reappearing. Professionally, I always say that one incident is a coincidence, two is a warning, three means a pattern," said the director of the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute after the scandal erupted.

Brussels’ Child

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also addressed the issue, pointing out that "Ukrainians have actively infiltrated Hungarian politics. The Tisza Party is a pro-Ukrainian formation, and Ukraine will do everything it can to help Tisza take power."

The Ukrainians are already inside your smartphone,

PM Orban added. He pointed out that no matter what Peter Magyar does, Brussels will protect him, just as they will in the immunity case. “They've poured so much money in the Tisza Party, they can't afford not to hold onto it, because otherwise their chances in the election will certainly dwindle. We can say that they are running after their money.  So no matter what Peter Magyar does, they will not lift his immunity," he added.

Proceedings have been initiated due to the latest data leak scandal involving the Tisza Party. The president of the National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (NAIH) described the case as serious if the personal data of 18,000 people was indeed affected. Tamas Lanczi, head of the Sovereignty Protection Office, indicated that the purpose of the investigation is to clarify the facts and obtain all relevant information about what kind of data was leaked, how many people were affected, what the database contained, and what kind of protection it had.

Pointless Questions

The second Voice of the Nation vote, launched on October 1 and accessible only through the Tisza Vilag app, opens with this question: "Do you agree that a Tisza government should reduce the income tax for minimum wage earners to 9 percent and grant significant tax relief to all Hungarian fellow citizens earning below the national average?"

It’s worth recalling that the first Voice of the Nation vote also turned out to be irrelevant after it became public that the Tisza Party was actually preparing for a tax hike.

Participants can also respond to questions about pensions, though the survey omits that Peter Magyar’s team has floated the idea of putting elderly citizens in nursing homes.  The questionnaire also mentions a proposed wealth tax and expanded family benefits (?), which seems a little dubious, given that Tisza's proposed new tax would in reality take substantial sums out of family pockets.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Mark Radnai (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kárpáti András
idezojelekerdő

Szeretetbugyor

Kárpáti András avatarja

Kalandos alászállás a Tisza Világba a józan ész szellemének kalauzolásával.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu