PM Orban: America Provides a Financial Shield for Hungary + Video

Mr. Orban told the paper that his plan is for Hungary to know precisely its interests, its situation, and to make the right decisions accordingly.

My plan is for Hungary to take part in this great international swirl with a clear understanding of our interests and situation, and to make the right moves ahead of everyone else. That’s what I’ve been doing since 2010 — from migration to constitutional reform, economic restructuring, and family support. This is not intellectual entertainment, nor about trying to be smarter than everyone else — although that’s also a goal — but a matter of survival for the Hungarian people. If you fail to grasp the connections in time, you’ll be in trouble. That’s the first thing,

– the prime minister said, adding:

Since there are opponents on the field — something we haven’t said before — yesterday I also signed an agreement with the American president on a U.S. financial shield.

He added:

If Hungary were to face any external attack—against its financial system, for example—the Americans have given their word that they would protect Hungary’s financial stability. This is very important. In the event of any external, speculative, or politically motivated attack, we can count on an American financial shield. That’s how I’m planning for the future. Good morning, Brussels!

The "Friendship Remains"

In response to a question, PM Orban also spoke about his relationship with Donald Trump, saying that given their history, the Hungarian delegation could confidently expect a cordial welcome.

There have been accidents in the past,

– he said, referring to the Biden administration, “but we trusted that Donald Trump would return.”

Mr. Orban added that Hungary–U.S. relations carry no historic guilt or grave mistakes, even if there have been bitter moments — “for example, the Anglo-Saxon bombing of Budapest during World War II, or when the United States abandoned us in 1956.

– “But none of that caused such deep wounds that we would ever see each other as enemies,” said the prime minister, noting that among European leaders, there are few who have not at some point offended President Trump or spoken ill of him, sometimes out of malice.

But politics is made by people,

– he added. Describing his relationship with Donald Trump, Mr. Orban said that “in difficult moments, we have always told each other we can count on one another — the friendship remains.” As for the talks, the prime minister stressed: “I was confident that if I could present solutions to conflicts that are good for Hungarians and not bad for the Americans, then the Ppresident will agree.”

And he said yes to everything that isn't bad for America, but good for us,

– Viktor Orban said.

There Will Be a Budapest Peace Summit

Mr. Orban said he had invited several people, and that the Budapest Peace Summit would be among such visits, adding that he believes it will indeed take place. When asked whether sharing a platform with the U.S. President lends credibility to Hungary’s pro-peace stance, he said:

I don’t know whether our position needs to be validated by anyone.

That should come from a deeper conviction — partly moral, partly based on Hungarian national interest.

So for this reason, perhaps I wouldn’t be using that word. What’s certain is that it helps a lot,

– Mr. Orban said, emphasizing:

It’s very difficult for a country as small as ours to stand among twenty-seven nations and say: we are right, and you are wrong. Your strategy isn’t working — but ours would. That’s not easy. What helps me somewhat is that this has happened before—with migration. And now everyone knows the Hungarians were right. One against twenty-six can be right—there’s a precedent. But it’s still thin ice.

PM Orban added:

Migration isn’t the only example showing we could be right on peace, too, from a strategic point of view. Perhaps what we say isn’t so foolish, since a world power — the leading force of the West, the United States — is saying the same thing. So maybe there’s some truth in the Hungarian position after all. That makes it much easier for me to represent it in Europe. I wouldn’t say it validates it, but it gives it weight, makes my job easier, and makes our stance more credible — perhaps that’s the right expression.

PM Orban also speculated that if Biden had won, “could Hungary have maintained its pro-peace position without becoming ridiculous, irrelevant, or collapsing into isolation?

We can’t answer that with absolute certainty — but it’s quite possible we couldn’t have held out. So President Trump’s return to the pro-peace corner of the ring was like a resuscitation for Hungary,

– he said.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban and President Donald Trump (Photo: MTI)