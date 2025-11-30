békeSzánthó MiklósAlapjogokért KözpontOrbán ViktorbaloldalMagyarország
Miklos Szantho: Viktor Orban Is a Politician of Historic Stature

Hungary’s Prime Minister has elevated the country into an actor far more significant than its formal weight on the global political stage, pointed out the Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights.

2025. 11. 30. 14:20
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles in Nyiregyhaza, November 29, 2025 (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
"Viktor Orban is a politician of historic stature endowed with intellect, strategic horizon, and political acumen," emphasized Miklos Szantho on his social media page following the anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Nyiregyhaza, eastern Hungary. In his  post, the Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out that such qualities cannot really be said of the Left’s candidates even today.

Budapest, 2025. augusztus 19. Szánthó Miklós, az Alapjogokért Központ főigazgatója beszédet mond a Marslakók - Magyar Tudósok és Nobel-díjasok címmel a magyar tudományos élet kiválóságait, köztük Nobel-díjasainkat bemutató interaktív vándorkiállítás megnyitóján Budapesten, a Vörösmarty téri Gerbeaud Cukrászdában 2025. augusztus 19-én. A vándorkiállítás szeptember 28-ig tekinthető meg a Vörösmarty téren, ezt követően magyar, európai és amerikai helyszíneken is látható lesz. MTI/Illyés Tibor
Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Tibor Illyes/MTI)

Miklos Szantho stressed that the leader of the Hungarian Right sees the field clearly. He has elevated the country into an actor far more significant than its formal weight on the global political stage and in major geopolitical developments he consistently draws conclusions based on the question: 'What serves Hungary’s interest?' A merely symbolic, yet important, illustration of this is the geographic arc drawn by the Washington–Moscow–Nyiregyhaza line.

Today there are two political alternatives in Hungary. These stand opposed to each other, and voters will have to choose between them next April: the Brussels path or the Hungarian path,

he pointed out.

Miklos Szantho noted that the Left believes that a foreign model — in the case of the Tisza Party, continuing a 20-year tradition, the Brussels model — is always morally superior. Therefore, political action must first of all conform to that external standard. The Right, however, holds that outside the triad of God, homeland, family, no external moral code is required. Hungarian politics must be self-centered and consider only the interests of the Hungarian people. This is the dividing line and from this flow the dramatically different answers on migration, gender issues, tax policy, or war. For example, Brussels and European politicians want to march toward war while the Hungarian interest is peace, emphasized the Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights. It was no accident, he added, when Viktor Orban said he had already seen in the pipeline the Tisza Party's tax-raising austerity package.

"If we look through the so-called 'country-specific reports' from Brussels or the Commission’s opinions attached to the convergence programs, everything appears there that now appears in the Tisza Party's plans: ending utility price cuts, 'reforming' the pension and health insurance systems, abolishing the flat income tax, revising family tax reliefs, eliminating the 13th-month pension, and taxing pensions,"

Miklós Miklos Szantho pointed out.

At the end of his post, the Director General highlighted a new discovery with both geographic and political relevance:

The Tisza [River] originates in Ukraine but it flows to Brussels.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Viktor Orban delivered the closing address at the anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles in Nyiregyhaza, eastern Hungary. In a conversation with Gyula Tarczy, editor-in-chief of Nyiregyhaza Television and Nyiregyhaza Naplo, PM Orban discussed, among other topics, the details of his Friday visit to Moscow. According to the Prime Minister, Hungary is on the right path when pressing Ukraine to pursue peace in the interests of Hungary and all of Europe. The Prime Minister also noted that, just as with illegal migration, a growing number of people are now coming around to Hungary’s position, and the country will win the debate over the war. He spoke as well about successfully defending the system of reduced utility costs and about the development projects planned for the eastern county bordering Ukraine.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles in Nyiregyhaza, November 29, 2025 (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)


