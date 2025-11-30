"Viktor Orban is a politician of historic stature endowed with intellect, strategic horizon, and political acumen," emphasized Miklos Szantho on his social media page following the anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Nyiregyhaza, eastern Hungary. In his post, the Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out that such qualities cannot really be said of the Left’s candidates even today.

Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Tibor Illyes/MTI)

Miklos Szantho stressed that the leader of the Hungarian Right sees the field clearly. He has elevated the country into an actor far more significant than its formal weight on the global political stage and in major geopolitical developments he consistently draws conclusions based on the question: 'What serves Hungary’s interest?' A merely symbolic, yet important, illustration of this is the geographic arc drawn by the Washington–Moscow–Nyiregyhaza line.

Today there are two political alternatives in Hungary. These stand opposed to each other, and voters will have to choose between them next April: the Brussels path or the Hungarian path,

he pointed out.

Miklos Szantho noted that the Left believes that a foreign model — in the case of the Tisza Party, continuing a 20-year tradition, the Brussels model — is always morally superior. Therefore, political action must first of all conform to that external standard. The Right, however, holds that outside the triad of God, homeland, family, no external moral code is required. Hungarian politics must be self-centered and consider only the interests of the Hungarian people. This is the dividing line and from this flow the dramatically different answers on migration, gender issues, tax policy, or war. For example, Brussels and European politicians want to march toward war while the Hungarian interest is peace, emphasized the Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights. It was no accident, he added, when Viktor Orban said he had already seen in the pipeline the Tisza Party's tax-raising austerity package.

"If we look through the so-called 'country-specific reports' from Brussels or the Commission’s opinions attached to the convergence programs, everything appears there that now appears in the Tisza Party's plans: ending utility price cuts, 'reforming' the pension and health insurance systems, abolishing the flat income tax, revising family tax reliefs, eliminating the 13th-month pension, and taxing pensions,"

Miklós Miklos Szantho pointed out.