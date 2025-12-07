PM Orban Sets the Course for 2026

According to the prime minister, Europe has deliberately placed itself on a pro-war trajectory, building a wartime economy, with the process already on the brink of escalation, and bringing the war much closer to us than many would think. Under these circumstances, Hungary can only stay out of the conflict if it has responsible leadership. PM Orban described the 2026 election as the last moment to make a choice before the war: whether Hungary can stay out of the conflict will depend on whether voters choose a government committed to peace—or one that drifts along with external expectations, Miklos Szantho summarized in a Facebook post.

Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer/MTI

Szantho, head of the Center for Fundamental Rights, noted that the prime minister focused on three major themes: the war, economic policy, and the United States’ new national security strategy. Together, these clearly outline what is at stake in the upcoming elections.

What’s at Stake in 2026

Viktor Orban stressed that the conflict is closer than many assume, and Hungary can only remain outside of it with responsible, sober leadership. As he put it:

“The 2026 election is the last decision point before the war. Whether we can stay out depends on whether Hungary chooses a government that adheres to a pro-peace policy—or one that caves to outside pressure.”

Szantho emphasized that the prime minister made it clear: foolish or unprepared leadership is a burden even in peacetime, but in a wartime environment it can be fatal.

PM Orban drew a sharp distinction between left-wing and right-wing economic thinking:

the left believes in expanding the state and raising taxes as the solution,

while the right believes in leaving resources with the people and keeping government intervention to a minimum.

According to the think tank director, the prime minister placed the Tisza Party’s program squarely within that historical pattern—one that always ends the same way:

In the end, it inevitably means tax hikes.”

A third theme was the United States’ new national security strategy. As Szantho summarized, the prime minister highlighted Washington’s conclusion that:

if current European trends continue, the continent would become unrecognizable within twenty years—and America may not be able to rely on Europe as a stable ally.

This, PM Orban argued, vindicates Hungary’s foreign policy position: Hungary must remain independent and cannot rely blindly on external actors for stability.