Tisza Package Is an Assault on Hungarian Families’ Livelihoods

"The Tisza Party’s proposed austerity package is a brutal assault on the livelihoods of Hungarian families. There is no social group it wouldn’t harm, and only Hungarian voters can prevent it from taking effect, said Csaba Domotor, Fidesz MEP, on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday News program. The same conclusion is reflected in the video posted Sunday morning by Prime Minister Viktor Orban on social media.

Csaba Domotor, Fidesz Member of the European Parliament (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czegledi)

The MEP stated that anyone wondering “why Brussels’ leaders nominated Peter Magyar for the spring elections will find the answer in the chapters of the Tisza package.”

What we are looking at is the love child of the Bokros package and the European Commission’s list of demands. They've hid it, they’re still trying to hide it, but everyone knows about it by now,

he added. According to Domotor, the main elements of the program overlap perfectly with what the European Commission has been formally demanding from Hungary for years. This is echoed in the fact that the Tisza Party would introduce 22% and 33% income-tax brackets, slash family tax credits by 30–50%, abolish tax exemption for those under 25, impose tiered hikes on the current 9% corporate tax rate, and introduce a 6.5% wealth tax.

In some areas, Tisza even goes beyond Brussels’ baseline expectations: the party would heavily tax capital income, impose extra burdens on cars above 1,600 cc—fulfilling the dreams of the “radical green Brussels crowd”—and Tisza MEPs' votes in Brussels support banning energy imports from the East.

MEP Domotor also noted that anyone wondering how such a document could be denied, despite the signatures attached to it, should remember that Tisza Party chief and MEP Peter Magyar likewise denied his own signature in the European Parliament on a pro-war proposal that his faction colleagues voted for just minutes later.

The MEP underscored that the authors of the Tisza austerity package are the same people behind previous austerity regimes—the Bokros and Bajnai packages. “It’s the exact same group, and if they gained power, they would do exactly the same thing.”

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Viktor Orban also posted a video compilation highlighting that “the Left always wants the same thing.” Peter Magyar, Laszlo Lengyel, Andras Simonovits, Aron Dalnoki, Zoltan Tarr, and Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi all speak openly about how they would reshape the tax system—and the video lays it all out clearly. “Everyone has the right to know the truth about the Tisza austerity package,” the prime minister emphasized in his post presenting Peter Magyar’s tax-hike plans.

Asked about the objective behind Tisza’s tax-increase program, Domotor responded that the European Commission wants to "free up space in both EU and national budgets for its current obsession: war spending.” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently stated that on top of the €190 billion already spent on the war, Brussels now seeks an additional €135 billion, with even larger sums embedded into the next seven-year budget. The goal is to secure the funding from every member state—and Tisza, in exchange for support, is fully embracing that plan, Domotor said.