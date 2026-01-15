According to a statement from the ministry, Szijjarto commented on a recent report concerning EU financing for Ukraine, saying that both Brussels and Kyiv appear to be “losing their common sense.” As previously reported, Ukraine has received three times as much money from the European Union in the past three years as Hungary has received since joining the bloc—and under current EU plans, this policy would continue in the coming years.

The stakes of the 2026 parliamentary election are enormous, because only the national-minded government stands in the way of Brussels’ plans (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix)

The foreign minister noted that the $800 billion loan demanded by President Volodymyr Zelensky would cost every Hungarian family more than 1.3 million forints (approx. €1,400)