Rendkívüli

Nemzeti petíciót indít a kormány – kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

országgyűlési választás 2026orosz-ukrán háborúSzijjártó Péter
magyar

High Stakes Election: Only the Pro-Nation Government Can Block Brussels

As long as a sovereign, national-minded government remains in power, Brussels will not be able to send Hungarian taxpayers’ money to Ukraine—this is why the stakes of the April 12 election are extraordinarily high, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 15. 11:15
According to a statement from the ministry, Szijjarto commented on a recent report concerning EU financing for Ukraine, saying that both Brussels and Kyiv appear to be “losing their common sense.” As previously reported, Ukraine has received three times as much money from the European Union in the past three years as Hungary has received since joining the bloc—and under current EU plans, this policy would continue in the coming years.

A 2026-os országgyűlési választás tétje hatalmas, hiszen csak a nemzeti kormány áll a brüsszeli tervek útjában
The stakes of the 2026 parliamentary election are enormous, because only the national-minded government stands in the way of Brussels’ plans (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix)

The foreign minister noted that the $800 billion loan demanded by President Volodymyr Zelensky would cost every Hungarian family more than 1.3 million forints (approx. €1,400)

Brussels has already spent hundreds of billions of euros of European taxpayers’ money to finance the war in Ukraine and support the corrupt regime. And now the Ukrainians have submitted an $800 billion demand,” he said. “They want the European Union to give Ukraine $800 billion over ten years just to keep the state functioning—and that does not even include military defense spending.

Szijjártó emphasized that one of the most important debates in Brussels in the coming period will be whether to hand over this sum to Ukraine using European citizens’ money. He warned that it is obvious this would require scraping together every available euro within the EU and taking money from citizens—including Hungarians—only to send it on to Ukraine.

But as long as Fidesz is in government, not a single forint of Hungarian people’s money will be sent to Ukraine. Brussels cannot use Hungarian taxpayers’ money as part of this $800 billion package,

pointed out that the Ministry of European Union Affairs has prepared a report on the issue, which clearly shows that Brussels has already put forward proposals on where to take the money from in order to send it to Ukraine.

They want us to abolish our housing support programs and, instead of helping young Hungarians buy homes, send the money to Ukraine,” Szijjarto said. “They want us to eliminate the 13th-month pension—and forget about the 14th-month pension as well—so instead of supporting Hungarian retirees, the money would go to Ukraine.

He added that Brussels wants to strip tax exemptions from mothers, cut family tax benefits, and redirect funds meant for Hungarian families, mothers, and children to Ukraine. According to Szijjarto, they would also shut down hospitals and carry out sweeping cuts to Hungary’s healthcare system.

They want us to eliminate the youth worker loan program, meaning that instead of supporting young Hungarian workers, the money would be sent to Ukraine,” he continued. “And they want to abolish utility price caps, multiplying household energy costs for Hungarian families.

The foreign minister made clear that none of this will succeed as long as the current government remains in power. The stakes are high, he said, because Brussels wants to send this $800 billion to Ukraine—but can only do so if there is consensus. That is why, he warned, Brussels wants a puppet government loyal to Brussels installed in Hungary—one that would agree to sending Hungarian taxpayers’ money to Ukraine.

Hungarians can be confident that the sovereign, pro-nation government will not allow Hungarian money to be sent to Ukraine. The stakes are enormous. On April 12, we can decide whether Hungarian taxpayers’ money will be spent in Hungary, on Hungarians, or on keeping the Ukrainian state afloat,

the foreign minister concluded. 

The government has prepared a comprehensive report on EU financing for Ukraine and the related economic demands. Its purpose is to summarize the support already provided by the EU and to outline the potential impact of the proposed financial demands on Hungary.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP).

