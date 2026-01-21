Magyar’s Globalist Team Ready to Implement Brussels’ Full Agenda

One after another, figures with globalist backgrounds are emerging around Péter Magyar—people who would unquestioningly serve Brussels’ demands against Hungary. Among them is Istvan Kapitany, whom Magyar introduced last week as Tisza’s energy and economic development expert. It did not take long to learn how Kapitany envisions Hungary’s energy future.

The Tisza Party's new expert would effectively abolish utility cost reductions (Photo: YouTube)

Magyar’s Expert Would Cut Ties to Cheap Russian Oil

On Monday evening, Magyar’s ally appeared on ATV’s program Egyenes Beszed (straight talk), where he spoke at length about why Hungary should cut itself off from Russian crude oil.

We have to find a practical solution to this,

Kapitany said, adding that by 2027—when the Russian contracts expire—the technical conditions for diversified supply must be put in place. He did not explain what those conditions would be, nor how much they would cost.

Brussels Has Long Targeted Utility Price Reductions

By advocating a break from Russian oil, István Kapitány would be doing Brussels a major favor. The European Union has demanded this step from Hungary for years. According to the government, such a decision would sharply raise household energy costs, making it impossible to maintain the lowest utility prices in the EU. Brussels attacked Hungary’s utility price caps again in last year’s country report, explicitly calling for their abolition.

The European Commission argues that eliminating subsidies would align Hungary with EU commitments and encourage energy efficiency. It also criticizes Hungary for continuing to purchase cheaper Russian energy—meaning, in Brussels’ view, that the government refuses to make ordinary citizens pay the price of prolonging the war.

Tisza Party Would Favor Multinationals

Istvan Kapitany is not the only figure in the Tisza Party who would treat Brussels’ instructions as orders. Another key figure is Andras Karman, who briefly served as a state secretary after 2010 before leaving over policy disagreements. The final straw for Karman was Hungary’s decision to send the IMF packing.

Over the past decade since, Karman has become a senior official at a foreign bank—where, critics say, he found his true calling.

It is hardly surprising that the Brussels-aligned Tisza Party chose Karman as a new expert. In his very first speech, he emphasized steps toward adopting the euro. Since then, he has consistently echoed Brussels talking points. In a Bloomberg article published in December, Karman criticized Hungary’s special taxes on banks, retailders, pharmaceuticals, energy, and telecommunications, arguing that Tisza’s goal is to gradually reduce the role of these taxes in the budget. Notably, Brussels’ own country report labels sector-specific taxes on foreign multinationals as discriminatory and explicitly demands that Hungary abolish them.