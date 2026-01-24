DPKDigitális Polgári Körminiszterelnökorbán viktorkaposvár
DPK Anti-War National Tour Continues in Kaposvar

The national tour of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) has reached another stop, bringing DPK members together in Kaposvar, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban will also take the stage. The anti-war rallies held so far have been met with overwhelming success, and a large turnout is expected again. Magyar Nemzet will provide live text coverage of the event, which will also be broadcast on the platforms of Hir TV.

Máté Patrik
2026. 01. 24. 17:14
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the DPK rally in Miskolc (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
On Saturday at 11 a.m., the national tour of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) continues in Kaposvar, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban will take the stage. At the anti war rally, the Prime Minister is expected to speak in detail about how, at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, he traveled to Davos, Switzerland, where the Board of Peace  was established.

DPK Miskolc Fidesz kampány Orbán Viktor
Viktor Orban at the DPK rally in Miskolc (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

The event will also be attended by DPK ambassador Philip Rakay, as well as artists, public figures, and local patriots. The rally can be followed live online and on Hir TV, while our newspaper will report on it with live text and video coverage.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, on Friday, Viktor Orban announced on his social media page that he will arrive in Kaposvar together with Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar.

Orban–Lazar. If they are with us, who can be against us?!

the Prime Minister posted on social media, referring to the arrangement that they both will attend the event in Kaposvar.

Last week, the first DPK rally of the year was held in Miskolc, where in the fully packed DVTK Arena the Prime Minister did not deliver a speech, but instead answered questions directly from the audience. In Miskolc, Viktor Orban outlined the plans of Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) for the next term:

  • raising the average wage to one million forints, 
  • raising the minimum wage to four hundred thousand forints,
  • implementing the 14th month pension (this year only one week’s amount will be paid, then it will be increased by another week annually),
  • building a new agricultural economy,
  • achieving Hungary’s full energy independence,
  • and making practical use of artificial intelligence.

PM Orban declared he wanted 

Hungarians to be great, prosperous, amd strong again!

The DPK National Tour Is a Huge Success

According to the organizers, the success of the first national gathering of the Digital Civic Circles in September prompted the founders of the original group to take the initiative nationwide. The goal of the anti-war rallies is to take a united stand against war. Last year, DPK members held five anti war rallies:

  • November 15 in Gyor,
  • November 29 in Nyiregyhaza,
  • December 6 in Kecskemet,
  • December 13 in Mohacs, 
  • December 20 in Szeged.

All five DPK rallies last year were full house events, clearly showing that large numbers of people stand behind the pro-peace position. Given this major success, it is no surprise that the anti-war national tour is continuing and is expected to visit additional locations in the coming weeks.

Viktor Orban’s Arguments for Fidesz

At the DPK rallies, Viktor Orban provided detailed assessments of both foreign and domestic political developments. This was also the case in Szeged where Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar held a briefing, called Lazarinfo, jointly with the Prime Minister. Responding to the question about why people should still vote for Fidesz after sixteen years of governance, PM Orban said:

If there is no Fidesz, then there is no one million jobs, no secure old age, but there is war and lots of migrants. If there is no Fidesz, there is no party.

He emphasized that the Fidesz–KDNP alliance is a community that is always able to bring forward leaders suited to what Hungarians, the country, and the homeland need.

"This is our greatest strength," the Prime Minister added.

I committed myself to changing the fate of Hungarians, the fate that others intended for us after the First World War. We were destined to be small and poor, and I want Hungarians to be great and wealthy, and I am not done with that yet,

Viktor Orban declared.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the DPK rally in Miskolc (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

 

