The Tuesday morning edition of the program opened with Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s political director, who first noted that Istvan Kapitany, the Tisza Party's economic policy chief, has already made it clear that he would cut Hungary off from Russian energy sources.

"After Gordon Bajnai, the Tisza Party has once again surrounded itself with top managers from multinational companies. First they targeted the system of public burden sharing, with Andras Karman attacking it."

"Now the cat is out of the bag again: in line with Brussels, they support breaking away from Russian oil, which would bring serious price increases,"

Balazs Orban said, adding that the appearance of these figures is no coincidence. Peter Magyar is a shady character, he said, and it is no surprise that the bank tax and Russian oil were the first issues to come up, even though the Tisza Party claims it would keep the utility cost cuts scheme. At the same time, Peter Magyar himself has called the household protection measures a hoax.

Balazs Orban noted that the German chancellor has also said it is better if people pay more, a position echoed by Gabriella Gerzsenyi, MEP for the Tisza Party, as well.

“Breaking away from Russian oil is economic irrationality,” the political director stressed.

Speaking about MOL's acquisition in Serbia, Balazs Orban said energy is also a matter of power, and it is crucial that major powers accept this strategic asset moving into Serbian and Hungarian hands. This, he said, is the diversification Istvan Kapitany talks about, but one that they would be incapable of carrying out.

“Thanks to this, there will be cheap energy in Hungary,”

Balazs Orban stated. He added that continuing this policy is essential, something a Brussels puppet would not be allowed to do. “They would cut off Russian gas. We do not want such a future,” he said.

Sensitization Has Begun

The liberals remain pro-migration, as does the Brussels elite, the political director recalled. Politicians who speak more cautiously about the supposed benefits of migration are now being pushed out for the second time, he said.