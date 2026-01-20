orbán balázsOrbán ViktorTisza-adómagyar péterigazság órájanémeth balázsfidesz
magyar

Balazs Orban: Tisza Would Cut the Country Off From Cheap Energy + Video

Hungary has two paths ahead of it: the Hungarian path and Brussels' path, the Hungarian Prime Minister's political director said on Tuesday's broadcast of The Hour of Truth. Balazs Orban also spoke about energy independence, the Tisza Party's lies, and Fidesz's chances of victory on the podcast program.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 20. 16:46
Balazs Orban on The Hour of Truth podcast (Source: Facebook)
The Tuesday morning edition of the program opened with Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s political director, who first noted that Istvan Kapitany, the Tisza Party's economic policy chief, has already made it clear that he would cut Hungary off from Russian energy sources.

"After Gordon Bajnai, the Tisza Party has once again surrounded itself with top managers from multinational companies. First they targeted the system of public burden sharing, with Andras Karman attacking it."

"Now the cat is out of the bag again: in line with Brussels, they support breaking away from Russian oil, which would bring serious price increases,"

Balazs Orban said, adding that the appearance of these figures is no coincidence. Peter Magyar is a shady character, he said, and it is no surprise that the bank tax and Russian oil were the first issues to come up, even though the Tisza Party claims it would keep the utility cost cuts scheme.  At the same time, Peter Magyar himself has called the household protection measures a hoax.

Balazs Orban noted that the German chancellor has also said it is better if people pay more, a position echoed by Gabriella Gerzsenyi, MEP for the Tisza Party, as well.

“Breaking away from Russian oil is economic irrationality,” the political director stressed.

Speaking about MOL's acquisition in Serbia, Balazs Orban said energy is also a matter of power, and it is crucial that major powers accept this strategic asset moving into Serbian and Hungarian hands. This, he said, is the diversification Istvan Kapitany talks about, but one that they would be incapable of carrying out.

“Thanks to this, there will be cheap energy in Hungary,”

Balazs Orban stated. He added that continuing this policy is essential, something a Brussels puppet would not be allowed to do. “They would cut off Russian gas. We do not want such a future,” he said.

Sensitization Has Begun

The liberals remain pro-migration, as does the Brussels elite, the political director recalled. Politicians who speak more cautiously about the supposed benefits of migration are now being pushed out for the second time, he said.

According to Balazs Orban, the choices facing Hungary are clear. Peter Magyar, the Tisza Party, and Brussels say many things, but the real question is whether people believe there is a Brussels path that entails giving up sovereignty while delivering economic benefits. The government says there is no such path, and the price would be paid, especially as the European economic area is stagnating. He pointed out that Poland is now being held up as a model country, but this is based on debt, and one million Ukrainians have entered the Polish economy, while the war is also blocking the economy there.

“The only path is the Hungarian path, and the economic guarantee is that we do not give our money to Ukraine,”

Balazs Orban said.

He compared the situation to an MLM scam: the real issue is not rebuilding Ukraine, but who will pay for it. The sums involved are already in the trillions of dollars, and the question is 

who will be the fool to give the money.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said everything will be given to Ukraine, meaning that we will be the fools expected to pay. He noted that during negotiations the Poles asked who would pay it back, but received no clear answer.

“We could lose a lot on this, which is why it is important that we stay out of this financing,” the political director stressed.

Regarding claims that Renata Szimon, a Tisza Party candidate, was allegedly attacked, Balazs Orban said the story, which Peter Magyar promoted, is at the very least suspicious.

There are few days left, and people are no longer thinking about where to put their likes, but rather to whom to entrust the future of their families and their children.

“Even if it is not yet fully visible how shady and dishonest Peter Magyar is, it is already clear that we will not be better off with him. Serious doubts are emerging about his intentions,”

 the political director said.

Trump's invitation

Balazs Orban said that what Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned about for years has now arrived: the liberal world order is over and has lost its significance.

“There is a new world order, the age of nations. This transitional period is dangerous, but also a great opportunity for us. Donald Trump is working on creating the most important organization of the new world order, one that would effectively replace the UN. The fact that Hungary is already present from the beginning as an important player is of great significance,” he said. According to him, it is worth being there because

this council could decide the key issues of the new world order.

He pointed out that French President Emmanuel Macron has already sent a message to Trump, showing how desperately he is trying to get his own circles into this organization.

The Wind Is at Fidesz’s Back

Balazs Orban dismissed left-wing polling, saying the manipulation is obvious.

Even his own voters dislike Peter Magyar,

Balazs Orban said. In his view, the core of the opposition chose Peter Magyar because they think he is better than Viktor Orban, but cannot explain why or how.

“Peter Magyar is holding the opposition base hostage by claiming he can defeat Fidesz, but he will not be able to. And next time another Brussels puppet will arrive, just as it happened with Peter Marki-Zay or Peter Jakab,” he said.

He emphasized that mobilization is key during the campaign: we must reach out to everyone, convince them, and then we will win the battle.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban on The Hour of Truth (Source: Facebook)

