European leaders are no longer discussing peace but war, Balazs Orban said. Speaking in connection with PM Orban’s address at the anti-war rally in Miskolc, the prime minister’s political director stressed that Hungary will not send either troops or money to Ukraine.

Balazs Orban said that the leaders of Europe’s major powers have entered into agreements concerning the deployment and stationing of troops in Ukraine. He emphasized that

these would not be peacekeeping forces, but rather “war-sustaining forces.”

The prime minister’s policy chief underlined that European leaders’ meetings have recently turned into war councils and that genuine preparations for war are underway. According to him, decisions have also been made to send young people to Ukrajne as soldiers.

However, as long as there is a national government in place, we will send neither troops nor money to Ukraine,

– Balazs Orban declared.

In his post, he also criticized Europe’s economic situation. In his view, Europe is on a downward trajectory, with no money left, which is why loans are being taken out from banks and passed on to Ukraine. As he wrote,

this money will never be repaid, while hundreds of thousands of people die or are left permanently disabled by war every year.

According to Balazs Orban, the new plan is to force Russia to pay reparations. He argued that while Europe had previously been pushed toward war by the arms industry, bankers have now joined this effort as well.

The politician emphasized that Hungary stands on the side of peace and must not be dragged into the war. He stated that

the Tisza party is “the Hungarian outpost of Europe’s pro-war camp,” and also criticized Manfred Weber, whom he described as Europe’s leading war agitator.

Balazs Orban said that if a Brussels-aligned government were to take power in Hungary, the country would be pulled into the war.

Only we can succeed in keeping Hungary out of the war. This cannot be entrusted to young adventurers. What is needed now is experience; we must play it safe. Fidesz is the safe choice,

– PM Orban's political director concluded.

