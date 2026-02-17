Hungary FM: Alice Weidel Is Attacked by Many Yet Leads Germany’s Most Popular Party

AfD Co-Chair Alice Weidel Previously Spoke to Magyar Nemzet in an Exlusive Interview

The conservative politician representing national sovereignty and traditional values visited Hungary in October for the Eotvos Lectures, a series of events organized by the 21st century Institute and the Foundation for a Civic Hungary.

Weidel regularly criticizes the European Union’s migration policy and ideology-driven decisions, as well as Germany’s energy market vulnerability.

She arrived in Budapest with the same message: in her lecture titled Germany and Europe delivered at Varkert Bazar she spoke about Europe’s political and economic challenges and the importance of preserving national sovereignty. After the event the politician gaveMagyar Nemzet an exclusive interview. Asked why Brussels is so determined to prolong the military conflict when all signs indicate Ukraine is not winning and the EU is losing competitiveness, Alice Weidel said:

I have often asked myself the same over the past years, because at first glance the policy supported by European states is completely irrational. The anti-peace position is clearly against our national interests, isn’t it? The danger of escalation is very high. For this reason this war policy has always seemed irrational in my eyes,

Alice Weidel said, adding:

However, from an economic perspective, a massive war economy machine has been set in motion, helping Ukraine with weapons and financial support — and enormous economic interests lie behind it. As for the German government specifically, I see a clear conflict of interest regarding the war.

Cover photo: AfD Co-Chair Alice Weidel and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebokk/Peter Szijjarto)

