PM Orban Makes the Case for Today's Anti-War Rally

Ukraine has now entered Hungary’s election campaign on the side of the Tisza Party.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 07. 10:06
Hungary's prime minister shared a video on his social media page explaining why today’s anti-war rally in Szombathely is necessary. In the video, PM Orban points out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued threats, saying that Viktor Orban "deserves a smack upside the head". Brussels, meanwhile, would send European soldiers to the front. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that “Ukraine needs armed forces, and we are working to ensure they get what they need".

Backing this position is Peter Magyar’s political superior, Manfred Weber, who has said the time has come to send troops to Ukraine—soldiers wearing EU flags on their uniforms.

In line with this thinking, Peter Magyar’s camp would reintroduce conscription, as Tisza’s defense expert, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, has stated on several occasions: “Mandatory military service should be reinstated. If there’s trouble, we immediately pull everyone in.” 

Ukraine has now openly taken sides in Hungary’s parliamentary election campaign in support of Tisza. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba went so far as to say that everyone is rooting for Viktor Orban to lose the election and for a pro-European—and pro-Ukraine—coalition to come to power, as stated in the video.

Enough is enough—let us say no to war!

the short film concludes.

As previously reported, the nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) continues today in Szombathely. Prime Minister Viktor Orban will take the stage at the anti-war rally, which begins at 11 a.m.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief, and Manfred Weber, European People's Party head (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)


